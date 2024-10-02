Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton and Newcastle injury news ahead of the Goodison Park fixture.

Everton aim to record back-to-back Premier League victories when they welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park on Saturday (17.30 BST).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees finally won their first top-flight fixture of the season last week when earning a 2-1 success against Crystal Palace. It’s been a challenging start for Sean Dyche’s side but they’ll be aiming to build momentum and go into the international break on a positive.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have enjoyed a decent beginning in their own right and held champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw last weekend, while they earned a 1-0 triumph over AFC Wimbledon in Carabao Cup earlier this week.

It’ll be a challenging game for Everton, but they can take heart from the 3-0 win against Eddie Howe’s Magpies at Goodison last season, as well as earning a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park. Ahead of the upcoming encounter, here’s a look at the early team news for both outfits.

Everton Iframe code:

Everton team news

Seamus Coleman - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Everton captain continues his recovery from a calf injury he suffered on international duty last month.

Armando Broja - out

The striker is still to play for Everton since arriving from Chelsea on loan on deadline day. He is making progress and could be available after the international break.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The former Sporting CP centre-forward is still recovering from foot surgery he had before the start of the season.

Stanley Mills - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile 20-year-old continues his rehab from a serious knee injury sustained during a fruitful loan spell at Oxford United last season.

Nathan Patterson - doubt

The right-back has now made two appearances for the under-21s. But given the severity of the hamstring injury that Patterson sustained last April, Everton are being cautious and may want him to get 90 minutes under his belt before returning to the first-team fray.

Newcastle team news

Sven Botman - out

The centre-back remains absent as he continues to battle back from an ACL injury.

Jamal Lascelles - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender ruptured his ACL in March and is also still on the comeback trail

Callum Wilson - out

The striker is set to be back in action after the international break.

Lewis Miley - out

England youth international Miley has a foot injury and is not expected to be back until later this month.

Alexander Isak - major doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s first-choice striker has a broken toe that has sidelined him for the past two games. Howe hasn’t completely ruled out Isak against Everton but he may be saved until after the international break.

Matt Targett - doubt

The defender hasn’t made an appearance for 11 months, with his comeback delayed after a flair-up of eczema.

Martin Dubravka - doubt

The No.2 goalkeeper was forced off at half-time against Wimbledon and will have to be assessed.

Nick Pope - minor doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s No.1 stopper was absent for the Wimbledon triumph because of a knee issue, although it’s not thought to be too serious.

Fabian Schar - minor doubt

Netted the Magpies’ winner from the penalty spot against Wimbledon but was withdrawn in the closing stages with a knock.

Kieran Trippier - minor doubt

The right-back was omitted from the squad for the Wimbledon victory, having suffered an issue in the Man City draw. Howe wasn’t overly concerned by Trippier’s issue.