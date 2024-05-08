Everton prepare for their final home game of the season when they face Sheffield United on Saturday (15.00 BST).

There is expected to be a jovial atmosphere for the last Goodison Park encounter of 2023-24. The Toffees have had a whirlwind campaign, having been deducted eight points for two separate breaches of profit and sustainability rules. Yet Sean Dyche has guided Everton to safety with aplomb.

The Blues are 11 points above the drop zone, with progress being made after two narrow escapes from relegation. That’s despite Dyche operating with a tight budget and a thin squad.

It means that Evertonians can head to Goodison relaxed and can soak up the expected sunshine. Still, Dyche will want to see his troops extend their unbeaten streak to six matches and record a fifth victory in that run. The Toffees boss knows there is still work to be done in the long run, while a resolution to the prospective 777 Partners takeover is required.

Sheffield United are playing for pride, having finished bottom of the table and conceding 100 goals in the process. The Blades did hold Everton to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in September, though, and will be hoping they can earn just a fourth league win this term.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Dele - out The midfielder has not made an appearance for Everton this season. He had groin surgery earlier this year and looks set to depart when his contract expires.

2 . Nathan Patterson - out The right-back was forced to have hamstring surgery last month. Now it remains to be seen whether Patterson can feature in the Euros for Scotland.

3 . Vitalii Mykolenko - out The left-back has ankle ligament damage and will also be hoping he can be fit to represent Ukraine at the Euros.