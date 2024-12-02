Everton and Wolves injury news before the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Everton have a huge Premier League encounter brewing when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Goodison Park on Wednesday (7.30 GMT).

Both sides have had their struggles so far this campaign - with Toffees manager Sean Dyche and Wolves counterpart Gary O’Neil under pressure for sections of their respective clubs’ fans.

Everton are 15th in the table, two points above the relegation zone and head into the clash on the back of a 4-0 loss at Manchester United. The Blues have won only two league games so far and failed to score in their past four games.

Wolves sit two points behind Everton in 18th, having been defeated 4-2 by Bournemouth at Molineux last weekend. It means plenty is on the line for both outfits and here is a look at the early team news.

Everton team news

James Garner - out

The midfielder is still a couple of weeks away from returning from a back issue. Garner has missed Everton’s past six games.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

In a similar position to Garner, with the summer signing from Aston Villa also being absent for the previous six matches with a foot issue.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker is on the comeback trail from a freak foot injury and played for the under-21s in a 4-2 loss to Nottingham Forest last week. However, it is likely that Chermiti will need more minutes for the young Blues before being ready for the first team.

Armando Broja - doubt

The on-loan Chelsea forward has now played twice for the under-21s after arriving at Goodison Park with an Achilles injury. Dyche will now have to weigh up whether Broja is finally ready to be part of a first-team squad or wait a short while longer.

Michael Keane - doubt

The centre-back was a surprise absence against Man Utd and his omission was unspecified.

Wolves team news

Nelson Semedo - out

The right-back picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Bournemouth and must serve a one-match ban.

Yerson Mosquera - out

The centre-back suffered an ACL injury in September and is not expected to play again this season.

Enso Gonzalez - out

The winger is another member of the Wolves squad who has a long-term knee injury.

Sasa Kalajdzic - out

The Austria international hasn’t played since suffering an ACL injury in February while on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Boubacar Traore - out

The midfielder is not expected to be back for another few because because of a knee complain that has kept him out for three months so far.

Pedro Lima - out

The teenager has made only one appearance since arriving at Molineux in the summer because of an ankle issue.