Everton have a young Manchester United star in their crosshairs - however, they could be set to lose a star midfielder in the summer.

As Everton move into the second half of the season, they will be looking to the transfer market to help bolster their chances of staying in the Premier League. Who could they sign and who is set to leave Goodison Park?

Juventus have their eye on one of Everton’s star midfielders, whose contract expires in the summer. The Toffees have, as of yet, made no indication that they plan to trigger the one year extension in his contract.

Elsewhere, Everton are reportedly looking at a young winger who currently plays for Manchester United. Although nothing concrete is in place, he has been discussed as a potential option between Frank Lampard and the Everton board.

Juventus keen on signing Abdoulaye Doucoure

Abdoulaye Doucoure signed for Everton back in 2020 for a fee of around £20 million - however, he could be set to leave Goodison Park soon. Juventus are interested in acquiring his services, according to Calciomercato.

Despite this, Juve are reportedly unlikely to make a bid in January - instead, they will wait until his contract expires. Of course, Everton could always activate the one-year extension clause in Doucoure’s contract, but they have yet to do so.

Everton interested in Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga has been “discussed between Lampard and the board as an option for the January window” according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano. It appears Everton are keen to expand their attacking options, as evidenced by Ellis Simms’ recall from Sunderland.

Elanga has made 34 senior team appearances for Manchester United, scoring three goals. The 20-year-old has been at the club since he was 12, having previously spent time in the academies of multiple Swedish clubs. Whether Everton will pursue a loan move or a permanent deal is currently unclear but given his age it seems like the former may be more likely.

