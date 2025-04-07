Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was a player Everton held an interest in over two transfer windows. But when the summer market opens up for business, it looks almost certain that the Toffees will not be reviving an interest.

David Moyes has a significant squad rebuild ahead. Eleven members of the current dressing room are out of contract and many of those will depart. Moyes will want to strengthen in all areas as his long-term aim is to guide Everton back to the European places.

Wide players will very much be on his agenda. As things stand, Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom will be departing in seven games time. Both are on loan from Leeds United and Napoli respectively. The pair have endured difficult seasons and recording a combined one goal and one assist. They linked up at Wolverhampton Wanders, with Harrison finishing off Lindstrom’s pass in a 1-1 draw.

Moyes knows he needs more from his attackers. He has already told the pair that. In truth, it is difficult to see either winning permanent moves. The Everton boss will be surveying markets across England and Europe to see who could be available.

One player who Everton have had on their radar is Ernest Nuamah. The Olympique Lyonnais man was on the list last summer but it appeared he would move to Fulham. Indeed, Nuamah underwent a medical with the Cottagers before disappearing in the final stages. He was reportedly in tears as he did not want to leave Lyon amid financial difficulties, with owner John Textor having to apologise.

The Ghana international was again a target in the January transfer window. Director of football Kevin Thelwell is a significant admirer of Nuamah but the sacking of former manager Sean Dyche and return of Moyes put the buffers on a potential switch.

Moyes understandably wanted to assess the list of potential reinforcements that Everton had compiled. He admitted Nuamah was one of them but ultimately did not pursue a deal due to a lack of Premier League experience. Moyes wanted players who could make an immediate impact, with the Blues locked in a Premier League relegation battle at the time.

Everton are now all but mathematically safe from the drop, with plans afoot for next term. With Thelwell departing, it meant that Nuamah may have been scratched off the Blues’ potential wish list. If his name was still hovering around, it indeed will now be scored off. That is because the 21-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during a 2-1 win over Lille last weekend.

Lyon have confirmed that Nuamah, who has registered six goals and two assists in 33 appearances, has an ACL injury ahead of the French side’s Europa League quarter-final against Manchester United.

He is set for a lengthy spell on the treatment table, with a general recovery time of around 8-9 months and will not be back until around the end of the year. A Lyon statement said: “Olympique Lyonnais are deeply saddened to announce the serious injury suffered by Ernest Nuamah, who ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Saturday evening during the OL-Lille match. OL wholeheartedly supports Ernest and will do everything in its power to enable him to make a full recovery.”