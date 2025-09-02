Merlin Roehl of SC Freiburg poses during the team presentation at Europa-Park Stadion on July 30, 2025 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton completed a deadline-day swoop for Merlin Rohl on a season-long loan with the obligation to buy next summer.

Rohl has spent the past three years at Freiburg, making a total of 60 appearances and scoring three goals and six assists. Earlier this summer, he helped Germany under-21s reach the final of the European Championships and featured in the 3-2 loss against England in the final.

The 23-year-old becomes the ninth signing of the summer for Everton after the the permanent signings of Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tom King and Tyler Dibling, along with arrival of Jack Grealish on loan.

On his move to Everton, Rohl told the club’s website: “I’m really excited and full of joy to sign for Everton. It’s a big club, with great history and great fans. It’s the right time for me to join Everton. It feels like a shifting point for the Club. The future looks really good and I’m excited to be part of it.

“I’ve watched the evolution of the Club closely. With the manager and stadium, there are a lot of positives. I just love to play football and can’t wait to play in front of such passionate fans in such a great stadium.

“The Everton fans are passionate and demand hard work and that’s what I like as it matches what I can bring. I see myself as a box-to-midfielder and I feel I can bring my qualities to this team after having discussions with the manager. I think versatility is a strength of mine and the style of my game will suit the Premier League.”

Everton manager David Moyes said on signing Rohl: “We’re really pleased to bring Merlin to Everton. “He’s a Germany under-21 international who will add different qualities to our existing midfield options. He’s an exciting prospect who we’ve followed at the club for some time, and we’re all looking forward to working with him as we continue to build a squad and team at Everton.”

Announcing Rohl’s exit, Freiburg have revealed that Everton will not be obliged to buy the versatile engine-room operator on one condition - if they are relegated from the Premier League. The Blues have started the 2025-26 campaign by picking up six points in their opening three games and despite fighting the drop in recent years, there are no fears that

"The interest from England has been there for some time, and now an agreement has been reached that is satisfactory for all three parties," Frieburg sporting director Klemens Hartenbach said. “Merlin's move to the Premier League shows once again that young players can confidently choose SC Freiburg as their route. We wish Merlin every success at the Toffees."