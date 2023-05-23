A win for Everton on the final day of the Premier League season will see Leeds United and Leicester City relegated.

Everton will not hold a team coach greet before their seismic clash against AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Toffees head into the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season two points and one place above the relegation zone. Crucially, it means that Seam Dyche’s side’s fate rests in their own hands. Victory over Bournemouth will see Everton secure top-flight survival - and Leicester City and Leeds United will be demoted to the Championship regardless of their results against West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Everton find themselves in a precarious position for the successive seasons. Last campaign, they secured survival in their final home game with a dramatic 3-2 win against Crystal Palace.

Before that encounter, thousands of fans lined the streets outside Goodison to welcome the team bus and build a white-hot atmosphere. It had also happened for games in the run-in against Chelsea and Brentford.

However, according to fan group The 1878s, who have been working with the club, a coach greet is not in the offing against Bournemouth. That is because it will ‘disrupt the team’s routine’ as the match is not an evening kick-off.

Since Dyche succeeded Frank Lampard as manager at the end of January, Everton no longer stay in a hotel the night before the games and players instead travel to matches separately. The Toffees did hold a coach greet before the 4-1 loss to Newcastle United last month but that was an evening match.

However, the 1878s are encouraging fans to give ideas on how to build the best atmosphere possible at Goodison. The fan group wrote on Twitter: “Plans are underway for Sunday, if you have any ideas please let us know.