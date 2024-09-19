Everton defender Michael Keane, right. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton fitness update on Jack Harrison and Michael Keane.

Sean Dyche has admitted Michael Keane is set to have a scan ahead Everton’s trip to Leicester on Saturday.

The centre-back has featured in every game so far this term with Jarrad Branthwaite sidelined with a groin injury. But after the Carabao Cup defeat by Southampton earlier this week, Keane has suffered a small issue of his own that needs to be checked.

The Toffees could be without several players as they go in search of their first points of the Premier League season. James Garner has still to return to training because of illness, although Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Vitalii Mykolenko have come through sickness bugs.

James Tarkowski was also involved in the group after missing the Southampton game with a back injury and has a chance of returning. But Idrissa Gana Gueye will be absent because of a family bereavement while Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson are set to play for the under-21s against Sunderland on Sunday.

And to compound Everton’s frustrations, Sean Dyche revealed at his pre-match press conference Jack Harrison left the club’s Finch Farm base today with illness. The Blues boss said: “Keano, we are waiting on news. Tarki trained today so we have got to see if there’s no reaction.

“Jack Harrison has gone home unwell. We’re hopeful it is something out of nothing. Certainly, Dom and Myko are the two there who will be back in the fold.”