Everton ‘winning race’ to sign Man Utd starlet ahead of three other clubs

Fabrizio Romano has claimed Everton are favourites to land James Garner from Manchester United.

Frank Lampard is aiming to bolster his squad before the summer transfer window shuts tomorrow night.

Midfield has been a key area the Toffees boss has looked to strengthen since they narrowly avoided Premier League relegation last season.

Everton have already signed Amadou Onana from Lille for up to £33 million, while Lampard is hopeful of sealing Idrissa Gueye’s return to Goodison Park from PSG.

However, Garner - who is from Birkenhead - is another who could arrive on Merseyside.

The Manchester United midfielder had a highly fruitful loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season.

He helped Steve Cooper’s side return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence via the Championship play-offs.

Everton have been linked with Garner throughout the summer, along with the likes of Leicester City and Southampton.

But according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are ‘favourites’ for the England under-21 international’s signature.

He wrote on Twitter: “Everton are winning the race to sign James Garner, now feeling close to complete the agreement with Man United on permanent deal.