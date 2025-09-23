Iliman Ndiaye of Everton celebrates scoring a goal | Getty Images

All the information you need to watch Everton vs Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton make the trip to Molineux today to take on Wolves in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Toffees will be eager to get a positive result in the bag after losing the first Merseyside Derby of the season at the weekend. David Moyes’ side were handed a 2-1 defeat at Anfield as Idrissa Gueye’s powerful second half strike proved to be a mere consolation goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton did push Liverpool, though as they searched for an equaliser and Moyes will hope they deliver a similar fighting display this evening in the Cup.

Here’s how you can watch the Blues in action tonight in what will be their second meeting with Wolves already this season.

What time is Everton vs Wolves in the Carabao Cup?

Wolves will host Everton at Molineux tonight, with kick-off due to get underway at 19.45 BST.

Seven other Carabao Cup games will also take place this evening, as Chelsea, Fulham, Brighton, Burnley are Liverpool also fight for their place in the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Everton vs Wolves on TV?

Yes, Everton’s clash with Wolves is on TV, but only for certain viewers. The match will be shown live on Sky’s expansion channel Sky Sports+, which is only accessible with Sky Glass, Sky Q or Sky Stream. Older Sky boxes do not support the channel.

Virgin Media customers can also access Sky Sports+ if you have Virgin TV 360 or the Stream box.

Everton vs Wolves Carabao Cup live stream

There’s no need to worry if you can’t access Sky Sports+ through your TV box. Fortunately, there are live stream options available so you don’t have to miss out on the action.

Existing customers can stream Sky Sports+ live from the Sky Go and Sky Sports apps on either a mobile, tablet or laptop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read our Everton predicted XI vs Wolves - eight changes as David Moyes hands out debut

Alternatively, if you do not already have access to Sky, NOW offers a Sports Membership, which includes Sky Sports+. Subscriptions are available from £28 per month or you can opt for the Day Membership, which grants 24 hours of sports streaming access for a £14.99 one-off payment. You can find out more here.

Everton injury news

Everton are still without Jarrad Branthwaite as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. He has been working towards his return but was not spotted in training last week.

Merlin Rohl is also a doubt after he was ruled out of the Merseyside Derby. The summer signing had been earmarked for a potential full Everton debut after impressing against Aston Villa but a setback with his groin/hip saw him miss the opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find all the latest injury news for both Everton and Wolves here.

Everton vs Wolves last time out

Everton have already enjoyed a win over Wolves in this early stage in the season. The Toffees fought for a 3-2 win when the two sides met at the end of August. Goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye put them ahead in the first half, sandwiching a brief equaliser from Hwang Hee-chan.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall secured the win in the second half as Rodrigo Gomes struck late on for a consolation goal. Everton will be hoping for another win at Molineux tonight.