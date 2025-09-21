A look back at some of the worst signings in Everton's recent history. | Getty Images

A look back at some of Everton’s most underwhelming signings

Everton are currently showing signs of progression after one of their most challenging periods of the Premier League era. They brought back popular manager David Moyes after a 12-year absence in January, have opened up a brand new stadium and have strengthened the squad with a number of exciting signings such as Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

It makes a refreshing change from the era of relegation battles, points deductions, derby day humiliation and constant question marks surrounding the ambition of the club’s ownership and PSR.

Everton are one of six clubs that have competed in every Premier League season but that doesn’t mean that all the people that played for the club were necessarily top-flight quality. With that in mind, we’ve decided to focus our attention on some of the biggest underperformers at Everton since 2000. Do you agree with these selections or were some of them a tad harsh? Find out below.

Goalkeeper and defence

GK: Iain Turner: Scottish goalkeeper Iain Turner only played four matches for Everton in seven years between 2004 and 2011 but is best remembered for being sent off on his debut after handling the ball outside his penalty area. He was loaned out eight times and never impressed before leaving on a free transfer.

RB: Cuco Martina: Former Southampton man Cuco Martina followed Ronald Koeman to Goodison on a free transfer and played 21 times in his first season in a variety of different positions. He never established himself as a regular in any of them and was released in 2020 after two failed loan spells.

CB: Antolín Alcaraz: After winning an FA Cup with Wigan, Antonlin Alcaraz followed Roberto Martinez to Merseyside but struggled in defence, playing just 14 times. He was injury-prone and error-prone across two seasons before retiring from football.

CB: Per Krøldrup: A 33-time Danish international, Per Krøldrup was signed for £5m to help Everton in Europe in the 2005/06 campaign. It was a big fee at the time but he only managed one appearance - a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa and according to Leon Osman struggled to head the ball.

He told Liverpool Echo, via his autobiography: "On his very first day of training, the gaffer took him to one side and started doing heading practice with him, like you would with a seven-year-old. It was a case of holding the ball, saying: 'Are you ready? One, two, three – jump. 'Honestly, it was incredible. I don’t know what happened, but he had obviously realised that heading wasn’t Per’s strong point. £5m for a centre-half who can’t head the ball!"

LB: Djibril Sidibé: Signed on loan with a good reputation after featuring regularly at AS Monaco, Djibril Sidibe struggled to establish himself as a regular at Everton and his loan wasn’t made permanent.

Midfield and attack

CM: Davy Klassen: Netherlands international Davy Klassen arrived from Ajax with huge expectations in a £25m deal but struggled to make the grade. He failed to register a goal or assist in 25 appearances and was sold after a year for less than half the price.

CM: Jean-Philippe Gbamin: In terms of value for money this one was disastrous. Jean-Philippe Gbamin cost £25m and played just six times in total. He labelled his time at the club ‘a nightmare’ and pushed to leave on a free a year ahead of his contract expiring.

CM: Muhamed Bešić: Bosnia & Herzegovina international Muhamed Besic struggled with injuries at Everton and failed to make a great impact in the 37 league games he played across seven years.

LW: Royston Drenthe: Netherlands international Royston Drenthe arrived with great hype after signed on loan from Real Madrid but never lived up to his potential, scoring just three times in his sole season with the club.

ST: Sandro Ramires: Ex-Barcelona forward Sandro Ramírez was seen as a bargain signing for £5.2m after netting 14 for Real Malaga the previous season. But he never scored in eight league matches for Everton and departed on a free transfer.

RW: Andy van der Meyde: The Netherlands international joined from Inter Milan and still had a decent reputation from an earlier stint at Ajax. He started disastrously with a red card against Liverpool on his debut and never recovered, clashing with David Moyes due to disciplinary issues in his later years with the club and largely being banished to play with the reserves. He has an overall record of no goals in 24 matches across four years.