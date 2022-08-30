Everton XI confirmed: one change as Frank Lampard makes tactical tweak vs Leeds
Everton team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United.
Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for tonight’s trip to Leeds United.
The Toffees boss makes one change from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford.
Lampard switches to a 4-3-3 formation from the 3-5-2 system he’s been using this season.
Tom Davies comes into the midfield as he replaced the injured Mason Holgate.
Meanwhile, new signing Neal Maupay does not make the bench after signing from Brighton last week.
Among the subs, however, returns Andre Gomes from injury.
Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Davies, Iwobi, Onana, Gray, McNeil, Gordon,
Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Andre Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch.