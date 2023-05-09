Register
Ranked! The 10 fastest Premier League goals in Everton’s history after Doucoure’s opener against Brighton

Where does Doucoure’s 34 second goal rank amongst Everton’s fastest ever Premier League goals?

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 13th Mar 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:36 BST

Everton produced their performance of the season to stun Brighton 5-1 at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League last night.

Two braces from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil combined with an own goal from Jason Steele gave the Toffees a much-needed win in their fight against relegation.

Sean Dyche’s side got off to a remarkable start as Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired in a low cross in the first minute which found Doucoure in space at the back post for a simple finish - that goal clocking in at 34 seconds and is one of the club’s fastest ever goals in Premier League history.

In light of that achievement, we’ve decided to collate all of Everton’s fastest ever league goals to see where Doucoure’s opener lands on the list.

The former England international played over a 100 games for Everton and his strike from a low-cross against Middlesborough was one of 21 goals he scored for the Toffees.

1. 10. Nick Barmby vs Middlesborough (17th February 1999) - 42 seconds

The former England international played over a 100 games for Everton and his strike from a low-cross against Middlesborough was one of 21 goals he scored for the Toffees.

Campbell’s time at Everton was his second-longest stint at a club across his career and his early composed finish against Newcastle was one of 48 goals he scored across 159 games.

2. 9. Kevin Campbell vs Newcastle (17th April 1999) - 42 seconds

Campbell’s time at Everton was his second-longest stint at a club across his career and his early composed finish against Newcastle was one of 48 goals he scored across 159 games.

Scored during the pandemic period, in front of no fans, Calvert-Lewin’s early goal was somewhat fortunate after Richarlison’s high pressing resulted in the Brazilian firing a cross into the box that happened to hit the Everton striker and rebound in.

3. 8. Dominic Calvert-Lewin vs Fulham (22nd November 2020) - 42 seconds

Scored during the pandemic period, in front of no fans, Calvert-Lewin’s early goal was somewhat fortunate after Richarlison’s high pressing resulted in the Brazilian firing a cross into the box that happened to hit the Everton striker and rebound in.

This goal is certainly the best strike on this list and considering it was scored against Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield makes it even better. Unfortunately, the Toffees went onto lose 3-2 but the strike from distance was stunning nonetheless.

4. 7. Olivier Dacourt vs Liverpool (3rd April 1999) - 41 seconds

This goal is certainly the best strike on this list and considering it was scored against Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield makes it even better. Unfortunately, the Toffees went onto lose 3-2 but the strike from distance was stunning nonetheless.

