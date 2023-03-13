Where does McNeil’s 35 second goal rank amongst Everton’s fastest ever Premier League goals?

Everton secured a crucial three points over the weekend as an early Dwight McNeil strike was enough to see of Brentford at Goodison Park.

That win saw them move three places up to 15th, but the Toffees only sit a point ahead of 18th-place Bournemouth. In fact, five points separates Southampton in 20th and Crystal Palace in 12th and every point counts in a tightly-contested relegation battle this season.

McNeil’s winner at the weekend was his third Premier League goal of the season and the 23-year-old’s goal was scored after only 35 seconds and is one of the club’s fastest ever goals.

In light of that achievement, we’ve decided to collate all of Everton’s fastest ever league goals.

1 . 10. Yakubu vs Portsmouth (2nd March 2008) - 47 seconds The Nigerian forward scored 33 goals across 107 games during his time at the club, but his strike against Portsmouth landed him in the top 10 quickest Premier League goals for Everton. Joseph Yobo’s touch from a Steven Pienaar free-kick landed in the path of the striker who was unmarked and had the easy task of nodding in to open the scoring.

2 . 9. Nick Barmby vs Middlesborough (17th February 1999) - 42 seconds The former England international played over a 100 games for Everton and his strike from a low-cross against Middlesborough was one of 21 goals he scored for the Toffees.

3 . 8. Kevin Campbell vs Newcastle (17th April 1999) - 42 seconds Campbell’s time at Everton was his second-longest stint at a club across his career and his early composed finish against Newcastle was one of 48 goals he scored across 159 games.

4 . 7. Dominic Calvert-Lewin vs Fulham (22nd November 2020) - 42 seconds Scored during the pandemic period, in front of no fans, Calvert-Lewin’s early goal was somewhat fortunate after Richarlison’s high pressing resulted in the Brazilian firing a cross into the box that happened to hit the Everton striker and rebound in.