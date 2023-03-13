Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
3 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
3 hours ago Cost of living crisis: Study reveals Merseyside areas struggling most
3 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
6 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government

Ranked! The 10 fastest Premier League goals in Everton’s history after McNeil’s winner against Brentford

Where does McNeil’s 35 second goal rank amongst Everton’s fastest ever Premier League goals?

By George Priestman
Published 13th Mar 2023, 14:43 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

Everton secured a crucial three points over the weekend as an early Dwight McNeil strike was enough to see of Brentford at Goodison Park.

That win saw them move three places up to 15th, but the Toffees only sit a point ahead of 18th-place Bournemouth. In fact, five points separates Southampton in 20th and Crystal Palace in 12th and every point counts in a tightly-contested relegation battle this season.

McNeil’s winner at the weekend was his third Premier League goal of the season and the 23-year-old’s goal was scored after only 35 seconds and is one of the club’s fastest ever goals.

In light of that achievement, we’ve decided to collate all of Everton’s fastest ever league goals.

The Nigerian forward scored 33 goals across 107 games during his time at the club, but his strike against Portsmouth landed him in the top 10 quickest Premier League goals for Everton. Joseph Yobo’s touch from a Steven Pienaar free-kick landed in the path of the striker who was unmarked and had the easy task of nodding in to open the scoring.

1. 10. Yakubu vs Portsmouth (2nd March 2008) - 47 seconds

The Nigerian forward scored 33 goals across 107 games during his time at the club, but his strike against Portsmouth landed him in the top 10 quickest Premier League goals for Everton. Joseph Yobo’s touch from a Steven Pienaar free-kick landed in the path of the striker who was unmarked and had the easy task of nodding in to open the scoring.

The former England international played over a 100 games for Everton and his strike from a low-cross against Middlesborough was one of 21 goals he scored for the Toffees.

2. 9. Nick Barmby vs Middlesborough (17th February 1999) - 42 seconds

The former England international played over a 100 games for Everton and his strike from a low-cross against Middlesborough was one of 21 goals he scored for the Toffees.

Campbell’s time at Everton was his second-longest stint at a club across his career and his early composed finish against Newcastle was one of 48 goals he scored across 159 games.

3. 8. Kevin Campbell vs Newcastle (17th April 1999) - 42 seconds

Campbell’s time at Everton was his second-longest stint at a club across his career and his early composed finish against Newcastle was one of 48 goals he scored across 159 games.

Scored during the pandemic period, in front of no fans, Calvert-Lewin’s early goal was somewhat fortunate after Richarlison’s high pressing resulted in the Brazilian firing a cross into the box that happened to hit the Everton striker and rebound in.

4. 7. Dominic Calvert-Lewin vs Fulham (22nd November 2020) - 42 seconds

Scored during the pandemic period, in front of no fans, Calvert-Lewin’s early goal was somewhat fortunate after Richarlison’s high pressing resulted in the Brazilian firing a cross into the box that happened to hit the Everton striker and rebound in.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Premier LeagueBrentfordBournemouthCrystal PalaceSouthampton