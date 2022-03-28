Everton currently sit three points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton have endured a rather tricky Premier League campaign this time round and have found themselves in a relegation scrap in the latter stages.

A lot of ‘big names’ have been under-performing, whilst a number of recent signings have been particularly underwhelming.

While Toffees fans can watch their team and give their opinion, we decided to look further into the performances using WhoScored’s player ratings.

WhoScored.com claims that their ratings are “considered to be the most accurate, respected and well-known performance indicators in the world of football” and are “based on a unique, comprehensive statistical algorithm, calculated live during the game. There are over 200 raw statistics included in the calculation of a player’’s/team’’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.”

Including only players that have made over five league appearances this season, we took a look at the alternative ratings so far...

1. Andre Gomes WhoScored rating: 6.21

2. Jonjoe Kenny WhoScored rating: 6.28

3. Dele Alli WhoScored rating: 6.29

4. Salomon Rondon WhoScored rating: 6.32