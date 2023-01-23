How Frank Lampard compared to Rafa Benitez, David Moyes, Sam Allardyce, Mike Walker and the rest who have sat in the Goodison Park hot seat.

Everton have parted company with Frank Lampard as manager.

The Toffees have wielded the axe on Lampard after just short of a year in the Goodison Park hot seat.

Everton sit 19th in the Premier League table and have won just one of their previous 14 games in all competitions. With fears of relegation worsening after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to West Ham, Lampard has been relieved of his duties.

There’s no doubt that supporters will always remember Lampard keeping the Blues in the top flight in dramatic circumstances last year.

But with risk of dropping to the Championship, the Everton hierarchy felt Lampard was not the right man who could save them.

It means that the search is now on for an eighth permanent manager of majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s tenure.

And over the past 30 years, there have been just 13. Here’s how Lampard compared on win percentage.

1. Everton's English manager Frank Lampard gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Everton at the London Stadium, in London on January 21, 2023. - - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Frank Lampard has been sacked as Everton manager. Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Mike Walker - 17.19% The Welshman has the worst win ratio of any Everton manager in the post-war era. During his 10 months in charge between January-November 1994, Walker was victorious in just six of the 35 games he oversaw. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Allsport/ Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Howard Kendall - 26.2% The Goodison Park icon’s third reign as manager which lasted between June 1997-June 1998 didn’t go too well. Only a 1-1 draw against Coventry on the final day of the season saw Everton avoid relegation from the Premier League. Kendall was inevitably sacked in the aftermath, having won 11 of his 42 matches in the hot seat. Photo: Allsport UK /Allsport/ Getty Photo Sales

4. Frank Lampard - 27.91 The current Everton boss has had a tough time in just under a year at the helm. While he kept the Toffees in the Premier League in 2022-23, the Blues have made a tough stat Photo Sales