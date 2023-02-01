Everton did not make a single signing in the January transfer window.

The January transfer window has slammed shut.

And for Everton, it proved underwhelming, to say the least. Not a single player arrived through the door, which has led to widespread concern among fans.

The Toffees knew from the first day of the window that attacking reinforcements were required. Everton sit 19th in the Premier League and a chief reason why they’re in a relegation battle is because of their lack of firepower.

Just 15 goals in 20 league games have been scored. And despite being linked with a swathe of names on deadline day, business remainded dormant. What’s more, Anthony Gordon was sold to Newcastle United for a fee that could reach £45 million.

Now newly-appointed manager Sean Dyche has 18 games to save Everton’s perpetual Premier League status. He’ll be putting his side through their paces at Finch Farm ahead of a clash against leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Dyche will want to find a settled team quickly and build momentum. With that in mind, we’ve picked out the Everton that best suits them to survive in the top flight.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 will be so important in the final 18 games. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

2 . RB - Seamus Coleman Dyche will know he needs experience in a relegation scrap. Nathan Patterson is currently out injured but Coleman may well be ahead in the pecking order even when the Scot returns. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

3 . CB - Conor Coady The on-loan Wolves defender has hit a dip in form but Dyche praised him earlier in the season. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

4 . CB - James Tarkowski He was a trusted lieutenant under Dyche at Burnley and is likely to be again. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images