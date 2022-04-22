The Toffees have been struggling since the turn of the year.

For Everton fans, 2022 has been a year to forget.

Frank Lampard’s men have found themselves embroiled in an unforgiving relegation battle, and are currently languishing just one point above the drop zone.

But how does their recent run of form compare to the sides around them, and how does it bode for the remainder of their campaign?

We’ve taken a look at all of the Toffees’s results in 2022, and where they would be in the table if the season had started on January 1st.

Check out the standings below...

1. 1st: Liverpool GP: 13. GD: +27. Pts: 35

2. 2nd: Newcastle United GP: 14. GD: +5. Pts: 29

3. 3rd: Tottenham Hotspur GP: 15. GD: +16. Pts: 27

4. 4th: Manchester City GP: 12. GD: +16. Pts: 27