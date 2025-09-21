Everton's impressive new Premier League attendances in Hill Dickinson Stadium compared to Liverpool, Man Utd, Tottenham & more
Everton lost the first Merseyside derby of the season at Anfield as they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool in the early kick off on Saturday afternoon.
The Reds took a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike. The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes and missed chances to further increase their lead.
However, David Moyes’ half-time team talk had the desired effect as the Toffees looked a different team in the second half. They pulled a goal back with a fine finish from Idrissa Gana Gueye just before the hour mark.
Jack Grealish looked a real threat all game but the Man City loanee was unable to inspire another goal as Everton were beaten for the first time since the opening round of the Premier League campaign.
The Toffees head to Wolves on Tuesday night in the third round of the EFL Cup but their next Premier League game will see them back at the Hill Dickinson Stadium as they host West Ham on Monday, September 29.
What David Moyes has said about ‘wonderful’ Hill Dickinson Stadium
Everton have beaten Brighton and Hove Albion and drawn 0-0 with Aston Villa in their two home games in the Premier League so far. They have also beaten Mansfield Town 2-0 in the EFL Cup. They are yet to concede since playing in their new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock.
"I think it does [feel like home]. It's going to take a bit of us getting used to it completely but it's a great stadium and hopefully it's a chance to see some really good players and good teams in future,” said Moyes of the stadium after Everton beat Brighton 2-0 in their opening game at the ground.
"It's brilliant for the football club. For my journey as well – I've had lots of different twists and turns – but overall I think the football club has been so desperate for this situation to arise with the new stadium. I think it's a wonderful stadium, it's a step up, certainly, from Goodison and I think for Everton Football Club it's a real positive step."
Everton Premier League attendances compared to rivals
Everton’s new stadium has a capacity of more than 52,000 - which is a big jump from Goodison Park which had a capacity that was just under 40,000. After the early weeks of the season, here’s how Everton’s attendances at home compare to the rest of the Premier League.
1. Manchester United - 73,866
2. West Ham United - 62,461
3. Tottenham Hotspur - 61,164
4. Liverpool - 60,385
5. Arsenal - 60,139
6. Newcastle United - 52,188
7. Manchester City - 52,160
8. Everton - 51,937
9. Sunderland - 46,250
10. Aston Villa - 41,781
11. Chelsea - 39,712
12. Leeds United - 36,744
13. Brighton and Hove Albion - 31,482
14. Wolves - 30,695
15. Nottingham Forest - 30,082
16. Fulham - 27,420
17. Crystal Palace - 25,015
18. Burnley - 21,482
19. Brentford - 16,817
20. AFC Bournemouth - 11,119