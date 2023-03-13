Where Everton sit in the Premier League table in the period Sean Dyche has been manager.

Everton took a big step towards Premier League survival with a 1-0 defeat of Brentford last Saturday.

Dwight McNeil’s strike after just 35 seconds was enough to move the Toffees not only just out of the relegation zone but up to 15th in the table.

Sean Dyche won’t be getting carried away, though. The Goodison Park boss is all too wary of how tight the battle at the foot of the division is. Everton are still only a point outside the drop zone - and three above basement side Southampton.

Still, supporters are encouraged by the progress since Dyche’s arrival at the end of January. Having succeeded Frank Lampard in the hot seat, there is growing belief that the Blues will retain their top-flight status under the former Burnley supremo.

Dyche has taken charge of seven Everton games so far. And based on that time only, here is where the Toffees sit in the Premier League table.

