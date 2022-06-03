Everton’s new stadium: Change, new agreement and ‘sensational’ verdict

Here is a rundown of the journey that Everton have been on with the Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium development.

Despite a terrible season for Everton, they have remained one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and one of only six teams that have never dropped down from the top division of English football.

Despite having the fans, the history and also so many years among England’s elite, the Toffees have played at Goodison Park for 1892 - a stadium that certainly doesn’t line up with the size of the club itself.

While fans have had to endure one of their team’s worst seasons ever this year, they have still managed to fill over 98% of the seats every home match, on average.

While many Premier League sides have moved stadiums or seen their current one redeveloped, Everton are still eagerly waiting for an upgrade on the near 40,000 capacity ground on Merseyside.

With the Toffees finally nearing a move to a new stadium in the coming seasons, we have rounded up all the latest information on the club’s plans.

Summer 2021

Construction work on Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium only began last summer after the project didn’t receive planning approval from Liverpool City Council until June.

Multiple surveys had to be taken before any physical work could take place, with inspections and examinations of the location on the docks also needed.

The club have revealed there has been significant progress made since the summer, ‘with non-listed structures demolished, foundations laid and the concrete structures of four corners of the ground starting to emerge’.

Toffees sign new stadium deal

In April 2022, Everton confirmed they had signed an agreement with Laing O’Rourke ahead of the final phase of the new stadium development.

The new agreement will see Laing O’Rourke complete any outstanding enabling works, the full construction of the stadium and public realm, and remedial works to the Grade II listed Hydraulic Tower, which will be brought back into public use.

In a statement made by the club, Everton Chief Executive, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, said: “This is an important agreement at a crucial time for the Club and the stadium project. Our agreement with Laing O’Rourke follows on from last year’s pre-contract services and enabling works agreements and brings clarity on the overall costs of our new stadium.

“We are now able to lock-in construction costs, while also benefiting from Laing O’ Rourke’s economies of scale in what is an ever-fluctuating marketplace.”

New stadium to take shape

Everton offered fans another update at the start of May, with the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium set to move closer to completion.

June will see the first delivery of steelwork that will form the skeletal structure of the stadium, with the club confirming that they have been able to ‘secure cost clarity while mitigating any delays in the production and delivery of our steelwork’.

Stadium Development Director, Colin Chong, provided information of his recent trip to the Severfield steel fabricators in Bolton which you can check out on Everton’s club website.

Chong also revealed that the next major milestone would be the delivery of the precast terraces, with an update on the terracing manufacture and installation to be delivered in the coming months.

It has also been reported that the ‘foundation piling process has come to an end’.

What has been said?

With the stadium not due to be complete until the start of the 2024-2025 season, fans are itching to find out more about their new home.

Former Everton midfielder, Peter Reid, was given a behind-the-scenes tour this month and has claimed that fans will ‘love it’.

Speaking to the club, Reid said: “It’s sensational now, never mind when it’s done, and I can’t believe how big it is.