Everton have been linked with plenty of players in the summer transfer window as David Moyes plots his business.

Everton’s preparations for the 2025-26 season are soon to ensue.

The Toffees will imminently return from their summer break and there is plenty to look forward to. Everton are preparing for a major chapter in the club’s history as they move to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium on the banks of the River Mersey. While leaving the historic Goodison Park was emotional, the club’s new home will be a state-of-the-art facility that seats just less than 53,000.

There was also plenty of encouragement how Everton ended last season. The return of David Moyes as manager ensured that a Premier League relegation battle was avoided as the Blues finished 13th in the table.

Moyes has made it clear that he wants to see Everton return to the upper echelons of English football after a difficult few years. While The Friedkin Group’s takeover in December 2024 has ended previous financial issues, the Toffees will still need to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Plenty of names have been linked to Everton so far and business is expected to accelerate ahead of the opening fixture against Leeds United on Monday 18 August. With everything in mind, we’ve rounded up the players who are said to be on the radar of the Blues and put together a potential starting line-up.

GK - Jordan Pickford

England's No.1 is preparing for his ninth season at Everton. While Pickford will continue to be the undisputed first choice, cover is needed in case he sustains an injury. Back-up keepers Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic have departed.

RB - Kyle Walker-Peters

Kenny Tete has opted against moving to Merseyside and stayed at Fulham. But it appears that Moyes does want a new full-back who can compete with Jake O'Brien. Walker-Peters has been linked and he could be the best option given he's aged 28 and in his peak years. He’s available on a free transfer after leaving Southampton.

CB - James Tarkowski

The Everton vice-captain's current focus is recovering from the serious hamstring injury suffered at the end of last term. There is little dispute about his position once fit but will be pushed by O'Brien, whose favourite role is centrally.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Evertonians have been left delighted that the club's prized asset has signed a new contract. The focus for Branthwaite is now on breaking into the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

LB - Nicolás Tagliafico

Plenty of fans would like to see a new left-back brought in to compete with Vitalii Mykolenko. Tagliafico is someone who has vast experience at the age of 32 and is a World Cup winner with Argentina. He's a free agent and could be a decent acquisition.

RW - Ben Doak

A right-winger with pace is something wide sections of supporters believe is what Everton need. Doak is electric and has plenty of improvement in him aged 19. He does lack end product and Premier League experience, though, as well as playing for the Blues' fierce foes Liverpool. But if the right deal was offered, there could be business to be done.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

The veteran 35-year-old scarcely showed any signs of slowing down last season as he was named Player of the Year. Securing Gueye to a new contract will be pivotal and save Everton having to spend time bringing in a replacement.

CM - Sean Longstaff

He might not be the most glamorous of names but there's no doubting that Longstaff would add energy and nous to the engine room. Longstaff has 171 Premier League games to his name and with a year left on his St James' Park deal, he could be available for a cut price.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

Enjoyed a wonderful maiden season at Everton as he scored 11 goals in 37 appearances. Ndiaye is only going to get better but he does need to add assists to his name. Dwight McNeil will also be hoping he can thrust his way into Moyes’ plans.

AM - Charly Alcaraz

The Argentine enjoyed an eye-catching loan spell during the second half of last season that yielded two goals and three assists in 16 games. It was no surprise that Everton opted to sign Alcaraz permanently for around £13 million.

ST - Thierno Barry

Everton are closing in on the arrival of the France under-21 international from Villarreal for around £27 million. Barry bagged 11 goals as the Spanish side finished fifth in La Liga. He will be competing with Beto for a starting spot.