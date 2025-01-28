Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton have been linked with a number of player before the January transfer window closes.

David Moyes will very much be spinning plates when it comes to Everton’s recruitment.

With less than a week remaining of the January transfer window, things are hardly straightforward for the Toffees. After returning as manager earlier this month, Moyes made it clear that new players were needed to ensure a Premier League relegation battle was avoided. And despite earning wins over Tottenham and Brighton, the Scot’s stance has not changed.

But Everton ideally want players with Premier League experience, while injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala during the 1-0 win at Brighton may have forced the Blues to adjust their plans slightly. Dwight McNeil could also be set for surgery as he has been troubled with a knee injury that has kept him out since the start of December.

While the club is in a strong financial situation after The Friedkin Group’s takeover, they still need to adhere to Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR). An intriguing end to the window is set to ensue and plenty of players have been linked with moves to Goodison Park.

With everything in mind, we’ve had a go at naming what Everton’s dream XI could look like if the rumours are true.

Fresh full-back

GK - Jordan Pickford

England's No.1 will be hopeful that new additions can be made so he's not involved in another Everton relegation battle.

RB - Jake O'Brien

The summer signing from Lyon barely featured under Sean Dyche. But he has been given a new lease of life since Moyes' arrival and has added solidity to the back line.

CB - James Tarkowski

Was part of the rearguard that earned a gutsy clean sheet at Brighton and very much established himself as part of a regular centre-back pairing.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

There was plenty of talk of Branthwaite’s future during the summer. However, there have been few murmurs of a potential January exit and his focus will be on hitting the heights that he showed last season.

LB - Kyle Walker-Peters

Attacking additions are the priority for Everton so a new left-back may have to be parked. To his credit, Vitalii Mykolenko has been improved since Moyes returned. But with Walker-Peters’ deal running out at Southampton, they could reluctantly cash in rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer. Football Insider has suggested that Walker-Peters, who is capable of playing on both flanks, could be signed for a cut-price fee.

Midfield switch

RM - Jesper Lindstrom

The Napoli loanee looked lost during the first half of the season. But he has been better under Moyes and was excellent in the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Lindstrom is ahead of Jack Harrison in the pecking order.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Despite being aged 35, the Senegal international has been one of Everton's standout performers this season. Talk of a contract renewal among fans continue to grow.

CM - James Garner

The former Manchester United man returned from a three-month absence against Brighton. With Mangala set for a spell on the sidelines, Garner could be set for a prominent role.

LM - Iliman Ndiaye

It's no surprise that he has swiftly become a fans' favourite since arriving from Marseille last summer. Ndiaye has scored seven goals in 25 appearances and supporters believe he will improve further under Moyes.

New-look attack

AM - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Everton have lacked creativity in the No.10 role during McNeil’s absence - and he might have to undergo the knife. Abdoulaye Doucoure's performances have dipped markedly and more spark is needed.

Dewsbury-Hall could be the one to add flair to Everton's attack - but it may have to be on a permanent basis given there is not a domestic loan spot free. It’s worth noting that would very much depend on whether the Blues feel the ex-Leicester City man is worth buying, the price Chelsea would remand and how much of a down-payment would be needed for PSR reasons.

ST - Evan Ferguson

There seems to be a real tussle for the Brighton striker’s signature, with clubs aplenty linked. But given that Calvert-Lewin may be sidelined for a prolonged period and Armando Broja is out until April with an ankle issue, an advantage that Everton may have is that Ferguson would be guaranteed regular minutes.

Subs

Virginia, Coleman, Patterson, Keane, Young, Harrison, Armstrong, Doucoure, Chermiti.