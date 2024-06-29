Evertonians will be feeling rather buoyed by the start of the summer transfer window.
Considering that towards the end of the 2023-24 season that director of football Kevin Thelwell admitted sales are needed and Sean Dyche confessed business would be like ‘juggling sand’ the Toffees haven’t done too badly at all.
So far, the Blues have raised funds by selling fringe players Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey to help meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules. More importantly, they have not relented and sold prized assets Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
There could be a couple of more exits, of course, but the is positivity, while they’ve already made a signing after the arrival of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.
But Dyche may be eyeing a few more additions to his squad and there have already been several names linked. Some might be true, while others are likely to be fiction.
With everything in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of those rumours and put together a potential starting XI for the 2024-25 season.
