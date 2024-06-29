Evertonians will be feeling rather buoyed by the start of the summer transfer window.

Considering that towards the end of the 2023-24 season that director of football Kevin Thelwell admitted sales are needed and Sean Dyche confessed business would be like ‘juggling sand’ the Toffees haven’t done too badly at all.

So far, the Blues have raised funds by selling fringe players Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey to help meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules. More importantly, they have not relented and sold prized assets Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

There could be a couple of more exits, of course, but the is positivity, while they’ve already made a signing after the arrival of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.

But Dyche may be eyeing a few more additions to his squad and there have already been several names linked. Some might be true, while others are likely to be fiction.

With everything in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of those rumours and put together a potential starting XI for the 2024-25 season.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford There may not be a more important player at Goodison Park than the goalkeeper, having been crowned Player of the Season for the past three years. | Getty Images

2 . RB - Issa Kabore The role on the right-hand side of defence is intriguing. Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young have both signed new deals yet at 35 and 38 respectively, may not play regularly. Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson has struggled to break into Dyche's plans. A new option could be recruited and Man City's Kabore, who spent last term on loan at Luton, has been linked.Photo: Warren Little

3 . CM - James Tarkowski Been a rock during his two years at Everton and will captain the club in a lot of games.Photo: Lewis Storey