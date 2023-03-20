The Toffees face a tricky run-in during their battle for survival in the top flight.

This season’s Premier League relegation battle is set to be one of the tighest we’ve seen and Everton find themselves right in the thick of it.

As it stands, four points is all that separates Bournemouth in 20th and Crystal Palace in 12th place, and Sean Dyche’s side currently sit sandwiched in 15th.

In fact, all the teams below Aston Villa, safe in 11th place, are locked in their own mini league for survival.

Everton have certainly seen an improvement under Dyche since his arrival in January, earning 11 points in eight games following Frank Lampard’s sacking.

Wins over Arsenal, Leeds United and Brentford and draws against Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have given fans hope that the former Burnley manager can lead this side to safety. But there’s still 10 games left and with the table as tight as it currently is, that feels a long way.

What it makes this run-in even tougher is the fact that from gameweek 28 to 38, there will be at least one game per week that pits relegation rivals against each other.

Its also likely that the standard benchmark of 40 points for survival in the Premier League will be a lower figure due to the nature of the fixture list.

The struggling teams will be taking points off each other on a regular basis from now until the end of the season.

We’ve compiled a list of the eight teams involved in the relegation scrap and how many of their remaining fixtures are against fellow sides battling against the drop.

1 . Crystal Palace Current league standing: 12th | Current points tally: 27 | Games remaining: 10 | Games against relegation rivals: 8 - Leicester City, Leeds, Southampton, Everton, Wolves, West Ham, Bournemouth & Nottingham Forest

2 . Wolves Current league standing: 13th | Current points tally: 27 | Games remaining: 10 | Games against relegation rivals: 4 - Nottingham Forest, Leicester, Crystal Palace & Everton Photo: David Rogers

3 . Leeds United Current league standing: 14th | Current points tally: 27 | Games remaining: 11 | Games against relegation rivals: 5 - Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth & West Ham Photo: Nick Potts

4 . Everton Current league standing: 15th | Current points tally: 26 | Games remaining: 10 | Games against relegation rivals: 4 - Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Wolves, Bournemouth