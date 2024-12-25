Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How Everton’s starting lineup could look in the new year if recent transfer rumours come to fruition.

Since their hefty defeat to Manchester United, Everton have entered an impressive unbeaten streak which features draws against Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal and Chelsea. The Toffees held strong on both occasions to deny the London sides an important three points in their battle at the top of the table.

However, both matches ended 0-0, which isn’t the first time Everton have played out a goalless draw this season. In fact, since October 5th, the Blues have chalked up five 0-0 ties and currently have one of the lowest goal returns in the league.

Everton have just two games to play until they can start considering their options on the January transfer window. Following the official Friedkin Group takeover, reports have been speculating how the team could look at the end of the season. The January window could provide Everton and Sean Dyche with some new recruits to see them over the line. Only four points separate them and the bottom three, so the Toffees still need to be on alert to the potential danger of the drop zone.

Let’s take a look at how their starting lineup could look in the new year, based on some of the latest transfer rumours connected to the club. We’ve used signing fees and Transfermarkt values to determine the squad value.

GK: Jordan Pickford (£30m)

One thing that isn’t up for debate is how hard Jordan Pickford works for Everton and how much they rely on him in goal. Not much else needs to be said regarding his position as the team’s No.1.

RB: Kieran Trippier (£12m)

Everton were linked with Kieran Trippier over the summer and were in talks with Newcastle United over a loan move. David Ornstein reported in August that the Toffees were eager to bolster their right-back options and Trippier was a man firmly on the radar, especially given his former working relationship with Sean Dyche.

Deprived of a regular role at Newcastle, natural leader and workhorse Trippier could relish a new challenge at a club like Everton. A loan move could work out for the best, too. At 34, the former England international would only add to Everton’s ageing right-back options but as a stopgap signing until the summer, Trippier could inject something exciting into the backline.

CB: James Tarkowski (£8m)

As one of the key leaders in the team, Everton rely on James Tarkowski and he has not missed a single Premier League match since he signed from Burnley in 2022.

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite (£35m)

Clubs continue to queue up in their attempt to sign Jarrad Branthwaite after the heavy interest over the summer. He has slotted back into his starting position since his return from injury and remains key for Everton.

LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko (£23m)

Everton could bolster more positions across their backline but for now, Vitaliy Mykolenko remains their first choice on the left as they see out the season.

CM: Abdoulaye Doucouré (£20m)

The solid Abdoulaye Doucouré continues to earn praise for his performances and it’s unlikely any potential new January signings will bump him down the pecking order.

CM: Idrissa Gueye (£2m)

The experienced Idrissa Gueye has 187 appearances under his belt for Everton and remains a key player in Everton’s engine room.

AM: Dwight McNeil (£20m)

While Everton’s goal outage has been a little on the shy side this season, Dwight McNeil is one of the most creative cards in their deck. With three goals and three assists, McNeil has been directly involved in almost half of his side’s Premier League goal total so far this campaign.

RW: Tom Fellows (£15m)

Sky Sports reporter Guy Havord discussed Everton’s interest in Tom Fellows only last weekend, claiming he is an attacker the Blues could opt to re-approach. Everton showed interest in Fellows over the summer but he stayed with West Brom.

The wide man has a goal and eight assists on his tally so far this season and could help boost Dyche’s attack as they look to avoid more goalless results. At just 21 years of age, the versatile Solihull-born forward could be a strong signing for the future.

LW: Iliman Ndiaye (£15m)

New signing Iliman Ndiaye has taken to his role with the Toffees well and the fans have embraced his presence in the team. He has not yet missed a single match in all competitions this season and enjoyed a regular run on international duty with Senegal too.

CF: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£18m)

While one of the main talking points at the moment is over who will lead Everton’s line next season, it’s probably not a solution that can be solved in the January window. With a new winger to add some immediate creativity, the Blues can use the summer to figure out their plans for a new impact centre-forward signing. Keeping the £18 million-valued Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the main focus should tide Everton over until bigger decisions are made in the summer.