Everton dropped into the relegation zone at the weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool.

The Toffees did a good job of holding of Liverpool in the first half, but were unable to prevent defeat as Andy Robertson and Divock Origi claimed the three points for the Reds on Sunday afternoon.

Defeat on Merseyside has left Everton in the bottom three after Burnley secured a win over Wolves, however Frank Lampard’s side have a game in hand over the Clarets.

But with only a handful of games left to play, how did the weekend’s win affect Everton’s hopes for the remainder of the campaign?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from stat experts FiveThirtyEight to find out.

Check out the standings below...

1. 1. Man City Pts: 92. GD: +67. Chance of winning the Premier League: 64%.

2. 2nd: Liverpool Pts: 91. GD: +71. Chance of winning the Premier League: 36%.

3. 3rd: Chelsea Pts: 78. GD: +47. Chance of UCL qualification: 99%

4. 4th: Arsenal Pts: 69. GD: +15. Chance of UCL qualification: 66%