Everton’s summer is wide open with possibilities both good and bad as their squad could be set for some major changes.

Financial constraints could see key men leave after brilliant campaigns and it could limit the quality of player they are able to sign this summer. However, there are plenty of options on the market with contracts running down and relegated teams.

The Toffees found options on the loan and free agent market last summer and could do so again and Sean Dyche’s side could look very different to what we saw last season - here’s their predicted XI for the first game of next season based on the latest transfer rumours. All transfer values were taken from Transfermarkt.

1 . Sean Dyche knows the financial constraints that are on the club this summer The ability to sign players is certainly going to be an issue

2 . GK - Jordan Pickford England's number one and certainly one of Everton's most important and revered players.

3 . RB - Yukinari Sugawara The Japanese full-back is capable going forward and, despite his age (23), he is very experienced and could be a lower-cost option this summer at less than £10m.