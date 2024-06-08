Everton's £142m predicted XI if transfer rumours are true including Premier League bargain

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 8th Jun 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 12:11 BST

Everton transfer news: The Everton squad could look very different come the start of next season.

Everton’s summer is wide open with possibilities both good and bad as their squad could be set for some major changes.

Financial constraints could see key men leave after brilliant campaigns and it could limit the quality of player they are able to sign this summer. However, there are plenty of options on the market with contracts running down and relegated teams.

The Toffees found options on the loan and free agent market last summer and could do so again and Sean Dyche’s side could look very different to what we saw last season - here’s their predicted XI for the first game of next season based on the latest transfer rumours. All transfer values were taken from Transfermarkt.

1. Sean Dyche knows the financial constraints that are on the club this summer

2. GK - Jordan Pickford

England's number one and certainly one of Everton's most important and revered players.

3. RB - Yukinari Sugawara

The Japanese full-back is capable going forward and, despite his age (23), he is very experienced and could be a lower-cost option this summer at less than £10m.

4. CB - James Tarkowski

His numbers are up there with the very best in the league and he is key at the back for Dyche.

