Everton’s summer business has been rather active so far and more signings may well come for Sean Dyche.

With three additions already, they are on the cusp of bringing in talented winger Jesper Lindstrom on loan and there are still a few areas that need addressing. While money remains an issue, the loan market and targeting players that will cost under £10m looks to be their focus.

There’s a few deals to contend to and, if all goes well, the Everton squad will look much improved. Therefore, with pre-season underway, we’ve decided to look at what Everton’s starting XI could look like if all the rumours are true.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Having impressed with England at Euro 2024, he has been the Player of the Season for the past three years and is a key figure. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . RB - Jackson Tchatchoua Linked with a move for less than £8m, the Cameroon international is only 22 and, as you can see, is quite the athlete. He would offer a more attacking threat at full-back and give Everton more confidence in a position that was difficult to fill last season. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The defender was an ever-present last season and has now completed 38 games across his first two years at the club. | AFP via Getty Images

4 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite Interest remains from Man United but he looks likely to remain at Goodison Park which is a huge boost for Dyche. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images