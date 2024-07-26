There have been multiple incomings this summer and Everton look all the better for it. However, there are a few areas that need addressing.There have been multiple incomings this summer and Everton look all the better for it. However, there are a few areas that need addressing.
There have been multiple incomings this summer and Everton look all the better for it. However, there are a few areas that need addressing. | Getty Images

Everton's £235m XI if transfer rumours are true including exciting winger and Man City star - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 25th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 18:09 BST

The transfer window has been interesting for Everton fans so far.

Everton’s summer business has been rather active so far and more signings may well come for Sean Dyche.

With three additions already, they are on the cusp of bringing in talented winger Jesper Lindstrom on loan and there are still a few areas that need addressing. While money remains an issue, the loan market and targeting players that will cost under £10m looks to be their focus.

There’s a few deals to contend to and, if all goes well, the Everton squad will look much improved. Therefore, with pre-season underway, we’ve decided to look at what Everton’s starting XI could look like if all the rumours are true.

Having impressed with England at Euro 2024, he has been the Player of the Season for the past three years and is a key figure.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Having impressed with England at Euro 2024, he has been the Player of the Season for the past three years and is a key figure. | AFP via Getty Images

Linked with a move for less than £8m, the Cameroon international is only 22 and, as you can see, is quite the athlete. He would offer a more attacking threat at full-back and give Everton more confidence in a position that was difficult to fill last season.

2. RB - Jackson Tchatchoua

Linked with a move for less than £8m, the Cameroon international is only 22 and, as you can see, is quite the athlete. He would offer a more attacking threat at full-back and give Everton more confidence in a position that was difficult to fill last season. | AFP via Getty Images

The defender was an ever-present last season and has now completed 38 games across his first two years at the club.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The defender was an ever-present last season and has now completed 38 games across his first two years at the club. | AFP via Getty Images

Interest remains from Man United but he looks likely to remain at Goodison Park which is a huge boost for Dyche.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Interest remains from Man United but he looks likely to remain at Goodison Park which is a huge boost for Dyche. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Man City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.