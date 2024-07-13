But he may well want more additions to further brighten their prospectsBut he may well want more additions to further brighten their prospects
Everton's £249m XI if transfer rumours are true including Chelsea and Hull City attackers - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman

Football Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST

Everton FC transfer news: The Toffees have already made three signings this summer.

Everton have already conducted plenty of business so far this summer but there could still be more additions to come.

Having acquired two new players in Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam, Sean Dyche has some much-needed dynamism added to his squad. The return of Jack Harrison on loan is also a huge bonus given the experience he possesses and the versatility he offers on either wing. Offering extensions to Idrissa Gueye, Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman also helped maintain the squad size and depth.

Yet, they still need to strengthen at centre-back and in attack and there are plenty of reports of them targeting free agents, loans and players who could cost less due to their contract situations, for example. With that in mind, here’s how Everton’s strongest team could line up if all the rumours are true.

Important for both his ball-playing ability and shot-stopping quality, Pickford is an incredible asset.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Important for both his ball-playing ability and shot-stopping quality, Pickford is an incredible asset. | Getty Images

The Man City right-back has a year left on his current deal and could be a great option.

2. RB - Issa Kabore

The Man City right-back has a year left on his current deal and could be a great option. Photo: Liam Smith

The defender was an ever-present last season and has now completed 38 games across his first two years at the club.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The defender was an ever-present last season and has now completed 38 games across his first two years at the club. | AFP via Getty Images

The defender was in great form last season and won't be leaving as no club will match Everton's valuation of the player.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The defender was in great form last season and won't be leaving as no club will match Everton's valuation of the player. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

