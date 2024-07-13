Everton have already conducted plenty of business so far this summer but there could still be more additions to come.

Having acquired two new players in Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam, Sean Dyche has some much-needed dynamism added to his squad. The return of Jack Harrison on loan is also a huge bonus given the experience he possesses and the versatility he offers on either wing. Offering extensions to Idrissa Gueye, Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman also helped maintain the squad size and depth.

Yet, they still need to strengthen at centre-back and in attack and there are plenty of reports of them targeting free agents, loans and players who could cost less due to their contract situations, for example. With that in mind, here’s how Everton’s strongest team could line up if all the rumours are true.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Important for both his ball-playing ability and shot-stopping quality, Pickford is an incredible asset. | Getty Images

2 . RB - Issa Kabore The Man City right-back has a year left on his current deal and could be a great option. Photo: Liam Smith

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The defender was an ever-present last season and has now completed 38 games across his first two years at the club. | AFP via Getty Images