Everton's £250m XI if transfer rumours are true including Chelsea star - gallery

The question of squad depth has been raised across the past few years and it’s clear that additions were needed - and Sean Dyche has seen four talented figures arrive this summer. With less than a month to go in the window, there are rumours of more signings. Fans will certainly welcome that after years of difficulty battling relegation but they may well have to be outgoings first before anyone else arrives. Still, with all the rumours in mind, we’ve decided to compile what Dyche’s strongest starting XI could look like after the window shuts if all the rumours are true.