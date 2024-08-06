Everton's £250m XI if transfer rumours are true including Chelsea star - gallery

Everton have enjoyed their best summer transfer window for years after welcoming several new additions.
The question of squad depth has been raised across the past few years and it’s clear that additions were needed - and Sean Dyche has seen four talented figures arrive this summer. With less than a month to go in the window, there are rumours of more signings. Fans will certainly welcome that after years of difficulty battling relegation but they may well have to be outgoings first before anyone else arrives. Still, with all the rumours in mind, we’ve decided to compile what Dyche’s strongest starting XI could look like after the window shuts if all the rumours are true.
1. GK - Jordan Pickford
The England number one is at the peak of his powers and will be key for Everton to move back up the Premier League table. | Getty Images
2. RB - Seamus Coleman
Having been a key part of pre-season so far, Coleman could well begin the season at right-back given the lack of trust in Nathan Patterson. It is a position that could be strengthened but midfield looks to be the priority. | Getty Images
3. CB - James Tarkowski
The defender was an ever-present last season and has now completed 38 games across his first two years at the club - and he will have the added bonus of Jake O'Brien to alternate with to ensure he remains fit and firing in his third season. | AFP via Getty Images
4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite
Having developed into one of Everton's best players, it will be interesting to see how he progresses after a full season of experience in the top-flight. | Getty Images
