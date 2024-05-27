It is set to be an intriguing summer for Everton.

Sean Dyche will be expecting another transfer window where he’s met by several obstacles. It’s been that way since he arrived at Goodison Park.

There’s no doubt the Toffees boss will want to strengthen his squad and ensure his side can avoid a relegation scrap yet again. But he knows there are challenges ahead given the financial situation at the club, with director of football Kevin Thelwell admitting sales are required.

Who is offloaded by Everton remains to be seen. And who arrives will also be interesting. There have been several players linked so far and the Toffees will have to be savvy. With all that in mind, we’ve rounded up the rumours and piled together a potential starting line-up for the 2024-25 season.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Earned Everton's Player of the Season award for a third successive season. He has been linked with a switch to Chelsea but Pickford is happy on Merseyside.

2 . RB - Yukinari Sugawara Right-back is somewhat of a problem position. Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young have been offered new deals and if they stay, cannot feature every week while Nathan Patterson has struggled to break into Dyche's plans. Sugawara, who plays for AZ Alkmaar and is a Japan international, could be the answer.

3 . CB: - James Tarkowski The centre-back enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season and may count himself unlucky not to have been included in England's preliminary Euro 2024 squad.

4 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite With Everton needing to sell this summer, there are fears Branthwaite could be offloaded. But the 21-year-old has only had one full season playing in the Premier League and has time on his side, so may not push for a departure.