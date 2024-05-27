Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Everton's rumoured starting XI next season - including three new signings and Japan international

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 27th May 2024, 19:30 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 19:36 BST

How Everton could line-up for the 2024-25 season.

It is set to be an intriguing summer for Everton.

Sean Dyche will be expecting another transfer window where he’s met by several obstacles. It’s been that way since he arrived at Goodison Park.

There’s no doubt the Toffees boss will want to strengthen his squad and ensure his side can avoid a relegation scrap yet again. But he knows there are challenges ahead given the financial situation at the club, with director of football Kevin Thelwell admitting sales are required.

Who is offloaded by Everton remains to be seen. And who arrives will also be interesting. There have been several players linked so far and the Toffees will have to be savvy. With all that in mind, we’ve rounded up the rumours and piled together a potential starting line-up for the 2024-25 season.

Earned Everton's Player of the Season award for a third successive season. He has been linked with a switch to Chelsea but Pickford is happy on Merseyside.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Earned Everton's Player of the Season award for a third successive season. He has been linked with a switch to Chelsea but Pickford is happy on Merseyside.

Right-back is somewhat of a problem position. Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young have been offered new deals and if they stay, cannot feature every week while Nathan Patterson has struggled to break into Dyche's plans. Sugawara, who plays for AZ Alkmaar and is a Japan international, could be the answer.

2. RB - Yukinari Sugawara

Right-back is somewhat of a problem position. Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young have been offered new deals and if they stay, cannot feature every week while Nathan Patterson has struggled to break into Dyche's plans. Sugawara, who plays for AZ Alkmaar and is a Japan international, could be the answer.

The centre-back enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season and may count himself unlucky not to have been included in England's preliminary Euro 2024 squad.

3. CB: - James Tarkowski

The centre-back enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season and may count himself unlucky not to have been included in England's preliminary Euro 2024 squad.

With Everton needing to sell this summer, there are fears Branthwaite could be offloaded. But the 21-year-old has only had one full season playing in the Premier League and has time on his side, so may not push for a departure.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

With Everton needing to sell this summer, there are fears Branthwaite could be offloaded. But the 21-year-old has only had one full season playing in the Premier League and has time on his side, so may not push for a departure.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sean Dyche

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.