It’s been a rollercoaster Premier League season for the Toffees.

With the international break now in full-swing and no Everton game this weekend, now seems like a good time to take stock and look back on the season so far.

It’s hard to believe that Rafa Benitez’ first Premier League game in charge of Everton - a commanding 3-1 win over Southampton - was during this campaign!

So much has happened between that beautiful sunny day and Thursday’s gritty win over Newcastle United.

In terms of league position, Everton got off to a flyer and were tipped as a dark horse for Europe before plummeting through winter and the turn of the year, finding themselves now deep in a relegation scrap.

During that time, the Goodison faithful have seen last-gasp winners, dominant displays, embarrassing performances, a derby-day demolition at the hands of Liverpool, the departures of a director of football and star left-back and the exit of the very manager who lobbied for those aforementioned men to leave.

And Frank Lampard’s appointment has been a rollercoaster ride too. In just six Premier League games he’s seen his side dominate Leeds, be dominated by Newcastle, Spurs and Southampton and witnessed a quite unbelievable 99th minute winner from Alex Iwobi.

Here are some of the key moments from the current campaign.

1. 14/08/2021 - Benitez era begins with a win. Everton started the season with a resounding 3-1 win over Southampton in Rafa Benitez’ first game in charge, with goals from Richarlison, Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin.

2. 25/09/2021 - Toffees eyeing Europe A 2-0 win at home to Norwich made if four wins from six by the end of September, with the Toffees eyeing a European spot.

3. 23/10/2021 - Stung by the Hornets A late collapse at home to Watford, with four goals conceded in the last 12 minutes, paved the way for a woeful run of form through the rest of the year.

4. 01/12/2021 - Derby-day demolition A humiliating 4-1 Merseyside derby defeat at home to Liverpool made it six defeats in seven, with the heat rising for Benitez.