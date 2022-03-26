With the international break now in full-swing and no Everton game this weekend, now seems like a good time to take stock and look back on the season so far.
It’s hard to believe that Rafa Benitez’ first Premier League game in charge of Everton - a commanding 3-1 win over Southampton - was during this campaign!
So much has happened between that beautiful sunny day and Thursday’s gritty win over Newcastle United.
In terms of league position, Everton got off to a flyer and were tipped as a dark horse for Europe before plummeting through winter and the turn of the year, finding themselves now deep in a relegation scrap.
During that time, the Goodison faithful have seen last-gasp winners, dominant displays, embarrassing performances, a derby-day demolition at the hands of Liverpool, the departures of a director of football and star left-back and the exit of the very manager who lobbied for those aforementioned men to leave.
And Frank Lampard’s appointment has been a rollercoaster ride too. In just six Premier League games he’s seen his side dominate Leeds, be dominated by Newcastle, Spurs and Southampton and witnessed a quite unbelievable 99th minute winner from Alex Iwobi.
Here are some of the key moments from the current campaign.