Everton’s secret tactic under Sean Dyche gets results

The stats show that Sean Dyche’s side have found a new way to threaten teams.

Everton have seemingly devised a new tactic under new manager Sean Dyche to give them more of an attacking threat, as the statistics reveal their new plan is starting to work.

Considering Everton have the joint-worst scoring record this season, they needed to find an alternative route to goal. The lack of form shown by their injury-hit star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been worrying, as well as the form of their other forwards and the team’s overall creativity.

Dyche arrived just as the club had decided to sell winger Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United in the final days of the window. The club did not sign a replacement or give the new manager any other attacking additions for the rest of the season. In a thankless position, this has meant the former Burnley manager has had to get creative.

Simply put, their new tactic has seen them become more effective and dominant from corner-kicks. It may fall into the popular narrative that Dyche is a solely a direct manager with his 4-4-2 formation and often physical approach, but he’s simply utilising a framework that worked well at Burnley and applying it to Everton.

Furthermore, eight of their 11 shots from set-pieces in Dyche’s three games so far have come from far-post targeted corners. This tactics allows the ball to be in the air for longer, allowing for the taller, more physcially strong players in their team to win the ball and cause chaos.

The most apt example of this was James Tarkowski’s winning goal against Arsenal in Dyche’s first game in charge; a deep corner saw him battle his way through a few players to force the header home as the Gunners were left wanting.

Given the likes of Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure all pose a physical threat from set pieces, it’s certainly a tactic that plays to their strengths. Plus, Dyche is clearly strong at coaching this from what we’ve seen so far and his time at Burnley.

With Calvert-Lewin out injured again, goals will be difficult to come by. We’ve already seen increased levels of performance from their wide players since Dyche’s arrival, especially Dwight McNeil, which has helped contribute to a consistent flow corners in his first three games in charge.