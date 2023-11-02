The latest statistics have shown which Premier League teams have had the worst discipline across the past five league years.

A recent study from punters.pub has revealed the Premier League teams who received the most yellow and red cards over the last five seasons.

The research ranked the 12 teams that have been ever-present in the Premier League since the start of the 2018/19 season, allocating them an average disciplinary score per game. It uses a points system of one point for a yellow card, and a red card for two,

While Everton feature on the list, Liverpool do not feature, neither do Manchester City as both sides have the best records across the past five years of the selected teams - with Liverpool’s score of 1.31 being extremely strong compared to their city rivals.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we’ve decided to reveal the top 10 worst sides in terms of yellow and red cards across the past five years, and the results will certainly surprise you.

1 . Manchester United 386 Yellows, 9 Reds - Average Score of 2.04 per game.

2 . Everton 367 Yellows, 17 Reds - Average Score of 2.03 per game.

3 . Tottenham Hotspur 373 Yellows, 13 Reds - Average Score of 2.02 per game.