Everton battled and survived relegation for the second season in a row as Sean Dyche and his side beat Bournemouth on the final day at Goodison Park, but the club endured another difficult season overall.

Finishing in 17th place, just two points ahead of Leicester, Abdoulaye Doucoure’s brilliant strike saved the day as fans can look forward to one last full season at Goodison Park before moving to Bramley-Moore Dock.

Picking out standout performers is tough; the likes of Jordan Pickford, Doucoure, Tarkowski, McNeil and Iwobi were standout players thinking back, but the statistics have placed several other players near the top of the list by average rating.

Everton finished as the league’s lowest scorers and that is just one issue of many within the squad that Dyche will have to sort out ahead of next season. Across the campaign, of course some players enjoyed better seasons than other, but most of the squad endured difficult seasons overall.

In light of the end of the season, we’ve compiled the squad ratings for the Toffees using the football statistics website WhoScored. Do you agree with their ratings?

1 . Yerry Mina - 7.01 Making just 7 appearances, Mina wasn’t trusted under Lampard but Dyche brought him back into the fold in the latter stages of the season as the Colombian played a key role in helping to keep his side up - before exiting on a free transfer.

2 . Dwight McNeil - 6.99 The versatile Dwight McNeil enjoyed a great second half to the season under former manager Dyche. His MOTM display against Brighton in the 5-1 win was one of the best individual performances of the season.

3 . James Tarkowski - 6.97 An ever-present in the Everton side since joining in the summer, Tarkowski played every single minute of the league season, earned two MOTM’s and scored a vital winner against Arsenal in Dyche’s first game.

4 . Alex Iwobi - 6.82 Falling just short of playing every single Premier League minute, Iwobi was a key figure across the whole campaign. Under Lampard, he was their most creative outlet, registering six assists. But under Dyche, he was tasked with playing wide on the right, with Iwobi giving his all no matter what the position or role.