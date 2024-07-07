Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Everton best XI and bench ahead of pre-season return - as Amadou Onana and Iliman Ndiaye decisions made

By Will Rooney
Published 7th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Everton have made three signings so far ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Everton will report back for pre-season duty on Monday.

Preparations for the 2024-25 campaign will officially begin at Finch Farm, with players set to undergo a series of routine assessments.

There is plenty of optimism heading into the new season - certainly a lot more than 12 months ago. Everton endured a turbulent 2023-24, being deducted eight points for two separate breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules. Yet the Blues comfortable avoided relegation and would have finished 12 had they not been punished.

And so far this summer, the transfer business has been pleasing. The financial situation has improved after the sales of Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey while Everton have signed Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye on permanent deals from Aston Villa and Marseille respectively as well as re-signing Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

More fresh faces may arrive as the summer goes on. But as things stand, here’s what we believe is Everton’s current best XI and bench ahead of pre-season.

Firmly No.1 for club and country. He's been voted Everton Player of the Season for the past three years.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

There are three options but all have question marks around them. Ashley Young is now 39 and played too much last season. Nathan Patterson has been well down the pecking order under Dyche and had injury issues. As things stand, Coleman might be the best for the role but his minutes will also need to be managed. It would not be a surprise if a new right-back is signed.

2. RB - Seamus Coleman

Been an absolute rock since he signed on a free transfer two years ago.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

Everton have been steadfast that Branthwaite will not be leaving on the cheap this summer despite interest from Man Utd. The 21-year-old is only going to get better with another season under his belt - and his price tag will increase.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

