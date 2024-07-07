Everton will report back for pre-season duty on Monday.
Preparations for the 2024-25 campaign will officially begin at Finch Farm, with players set to undergo a series of routine assessments.
There is plenty of optimism heading into the new season - certainly a lot more than 12 months ago. Everton endured a turbulent 2023-24, being deducted eight points for two separate breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules. Yet the Blues comfortable avoided relegation and would have finished 12 had they not been punished.
And so far this summer, the transfer business has been pleasing. The financial situation has improved after the sales of Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey while Everton have signed Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye on permanent deals from Aston Villa and Marseille respectively as well as re-signing Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United.
More fresh faces may arrive as the summer goes on. But as things stand, here’s what we believe is Everton’s current best XI and bench ahead of pre-season.
