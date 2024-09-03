Everton are rock-bottom without a point. | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The summer window saw seven new additions for Everton.

Everton have endured a difficult start to the new campaign which has doused any sense of optimism after signing seven new players.

Three of their additions included loan signings but the rest were funded by the sales of Lewis Dobbin and Amadou Onana as Sean Dyche saw a shift in his squad from last season. Hope had sprung anew as new faces arrived to inject a fresh dynamic to a squad that desperately needed attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then the season began. A home defeat to Brighton was hurtful after a bright opening while the away trip to Tottenham was a fresh reminder of their shortcomings and the immeasurable distance they are from any of the teams challenging for the top six places in the league. However, the late dramatic collapse to Bournemouth pushed fans over the edge and the international break offers at least some respite from what was a horrific nine or so minutes at Goodison Park.

Still, they are exactly where they were at the same point of last season and with 35 games still to play, there has to be a sense of hope. Therefore, we’ve decided to look at what their strongest XI looks like now the transfer window has shut.

GK - Jordan Pickford

The England number one made some incredible saves to keep out Bournemouth at the death but, in the end, he couldn’t stop the collapse.

RB - Seamus Coleman

While Coleman is a club legend and fan favourite, the fact the club have a veteran playing right-back is a clear weakness and it is surprising that they didn’t opt to strengthen in that role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CB - James Tarkowski

An ever-present across his Everton career to date, he has been a warrior at the back for Dyche.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The centre-back has been sorely missed in the opening few games of the season and fans will hope to see him back sooner rather than later to help them recover from a tough start.

LB - Vitalyi Mykolenko

Often a reliable figure, the Ukrainian is a strong defensive asset. His attacking game is very limited at this level but Dyche is a big fan.

CM - Tim Ireogbunam

Not many would have had him as a key starter when he signed but, just weeks into the season, he has been arguably their best player and he exudes class and has tons of ability and fearlessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CM - Idrissa Gueye

Iroegbunam has been in fine form but he is more of a box-to-box figure while Gueye has to be the midfielder to sit the deepest and help protect.

RW - Jack Harrison

In this system, James Garner could easily fill in on the right to add more security. But Harrison is most natural winger on that side. Jesper Lindstrom has struggled so far to adapt to English football while Harrison has looked sharp.

CF - Iliman Ndiaye

Everton’s other bright spark next to Iroegbunam, his quality is there for all to see. He needs to have a free role where he can drift in attack as he has great feet, pace and skill that can help drag Everton out of danger.

LW - Dwight McNeil

One of Everton’s most consistent figures, without him, Dyche would struggle as he offers a reliable performance most weeks. He does need to contribute more in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

While fans have asked for Beto to start, Calvert-Lewin proved against Bournemouth why he is their best striker. A clever lay-off for Michael Keane was a brilliant bit of play but his goal showcased brilliant movement and a clever finish that suggests if you feed him, he can deliver.

Substitutes:

Virginia, Ashley Young, Jake O’Brien, Nathan Patterson, James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jesper Lindstrom, Beto