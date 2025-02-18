Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton have been in fine form since the arrival of David Moyes

The appointment of David Moyes is proving to be exactly what Everton needed to help turn their troublesome season around. When the 61-year-old was brought in to replace Sean Dyche, the Toffees were teetering just one point above the relegation zone.

Now, Everton have made up some significant ground in the Premier League table. While they may have only jumped up two places from 16th to 14th, they have banked an impressive 13 points since Moyes’ first match in charge against Aston Villa.

Despite starting off with a 1-0 defeat to the Villans in Moyes’ second debut, Everton have been on a magnificent run as we approach the end of the season. With statement performances including a 2-2 draw in the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, and a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, the Blues continue to shift through the gears.

Since the Moyes 2.0 era began, Everton have secured the joint-highest amount of points in the entire league. As they look to continue their superb climb up the table, let’s take a look at how the Blues’ results under Moyes compare to everyone else in the league.

Premier League table since David Moyes’ first Everton game

We’ve worked out how the Premier League standings would currently look based only on results from Moyes’ first match in charge on January 15th, up until now. Take a look at how Everton’s impressive run compares to the rest of the league.

1st: Liverpool (13 pts, 8 GD)

2nd: Arsenal (13 pts, 8 GD)

3rd: Everton (13 pts, 6 GD)

4th: Bournemouth (9 pts, 8 GD)

5th: Man City (9 pts, 8 GD)

6th: Crystal Palace (9 pts, 6 GD)

7th: Fulham (9 pts, 3 GD)

8th: Brighton (9 pts, 0 GD)

9th: Nottingham Forest (6 pts, 2 GD)

10th: Chelsea (6 pts, 0 GD)

11th: Tottenham (6 pts, 0 GD)

12th: Aston Villa (6 pts, -1 GD)

13th: Brentford (6 pts, -1 GD)

14th: Man United (6 pts, -2 GD)

15th: Newcastle (6 pts, -3 GD)

16th: Wolves (3 pts, -5 GD)

17th: Southampton (3 pts, -6 GD)

18th: Leicester City (3 pts, -9 GD)

19th: West Ham (1 pt, -4 GD)

20th: Ipswich Town (1 pt, -12 GD)

What’s next for Everton?

Everton are up against Manchester United this weekend as they look to keep their five-game unbeaten streak sticking. The Toffees were last in action against Crystal Palace as they edged out a 2-1 win away from home thanks to goals from Beto and Carlos Alcaraz.

Man United have struggled this season, despite bringing in new manager Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils are currently 15th in the Premier League table after Everton leapfrogged them with their latest result. United dropped points to Tottenham Hotspur, who won 1-0 to boost their own below par campaign.

After United, Everton will come up against Brentford, Wolves and West Ham, before their visit to Anfield for the second Merseyside Derby of the season.