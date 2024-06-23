Positive takeover and transfer news could pave the way for a far more positive campaignPositive takeover and transfer news could pave the way for a far more positive campaign
Positive takeover and transfer news could pave the way for a far more positive campaign | AFP via Getty Images

Everton's stunning predicted Premier League finish after major takeover news - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 20:05 BST

Everton Premier League: With positive news over their potential takeover, Everton could be set for a far more positive season in the 2024/25 campaign.

Everton have endured three difficult seasons in a row in the Premier League with both on and off-field issues but there could be hope for next season.

Firstly, there is positive takeover news for the first time in a long time and it could mean a new start for the club after years of financial hardship under Farhad Moshiri. It could open up a summer of deals with players coming in as Sean Dyche looks to give more balance and quality to his squad.

Dyche proved last season he can find success with this team when he has a settled side and options off the bench and additions will only help him achieve that. Therefore, we’ve taken a look to see how Everton might fare next season in the league and cup with this predicted table.

28 points

1. 20th — Southampton

28 points | Getty Images

30 points

2. 19th — Bournemouth

30 points | Getty Images

32 points

3. 18th — Ipswich Town

32 points | Getty Images

36 points

4. 17th — Nottingham Forest

36 points | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueSean Dyche

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.