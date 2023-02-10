Everton’s 10 best performing players in the Premier League this season

Everton have endured a terrible season so far and have spent a majority of the campaign stuck in the relegation zone. However, the recent appointment of Sean Dyche looks to have brought some positivity to the club as they overcame Arsenal in his first match in charge.

The Toffees have struggled in recent transfer windows, despite earning plenty of cash from the departures of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon. However, it is a number of their summer signings that have statistically performed the best this term.

Here are Everton’s top 10 highest rated players so far this season, according to WhoScored...

1 . Nathan Patterson Average rating: 6.55

2 . Vitaliy Mykolenko Average rating: 6.59

3 . Idrissa Gueye Average rating: 6.59

4 . Anthony Gordon Average rating: 6.61