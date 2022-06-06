Everton have been linked with a plethora of names heading into the summer transfer window. We round up all of the Everton transfer news and transfer rumours.

Plenty of people are expecting a busy summer transfer window at Everton.

After scrapping to save their Premier League status in the 2021-22 season, all eyes are now on how the Toffees ensure they don’t find themselves in such a precarious position once again.

A 16th-place finish was well below what was expected.

However, after taking over the hot seat in January, Frank Lampard achieved what he was tasked to do - ensure relegation was avoided.

Now the Blues chief is looking towards the future and will know his recruitment will be key.

Given the rebuild required, it’s hardly a surprise that a swathe of players have been linked with Everton.

We’ve been keeping track of the Toffees are reportedly chasing.

1. James Tarkowski - Burnley Various reports have suggested that Everton are keen to sign the centre-half on a free transfer as he prepares to depart relegated Burnley. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

2. Jesse Lingard - Man Utd Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reports Everton are one of several clubs keen on Lingard, who is leaving the Red Devils when his contract expires. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

3. Stephy Mavididi - Montpellie The English-born striker has attracted interest from Everton, according to reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano. Photo: PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

4. Steven Bergwijn - Tottenham Hotspur The winger has admitted he wants to leave Spurs for more regular football - and the Daily Mail claims Everton are one club keen. Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images