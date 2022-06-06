Everton have been linked with a plethora of names heading into the summer transfer window. We round up all of the Everton transfer news and transfer rumours.
Plenty of people are expecting a busy summer transfer window at Everton.
After scrapping to save their Premier League status in the 2021-22 season, all eyes are now on how the Toffees ensure they don’t find themselves in such a precarious position once again.
A 16th-place finish was well below what was expected.
However, after taking over the hot seat in January, Frank Lampard achieved what he was tasked to do - ensure relegation was avoided.
Now the Blues chief is looking towards the future and will know his recruitment will be key.
Given the rebuild required, it’s hardly a surprise that a swathe of players have been linked with Everton.
We’ve been keeping track of the Toffees are reportedly chasing.
1. James Tarkowski - Burnley
Various reports have suggested that Everton are keen to sign the centre-half on a free transfer as he prepares to depart relegated Burnley.
Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
2. Jesse Lingard - Man Utd
Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reports Everton are one of several clubs keen on Lingard, who is leaving the Red Devils when his contract expires.
Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images
3. Stephy Mavididi - Montpellie
The English-born striker has attracted interest from Everton, according to reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Photo: PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images
4. Steven Bergwijn - Tottenham Hotspur
The winger has admitted he wants to leave Spurs for more regular football - and the Daily Mail claims Everton are one club keen.
Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images