The creation of the Premier League’s first independently elected Fan Advisory Board buoys Everton as top-flight clubs struggle.

Everton and Brentford are the Premier League clubs that best engage with their fans while Newcastle United and Leeds United are the worst.

The Fan Engagement Index was published yesterday and is poor reading for the top-flight clubs with only two sides placing in the country's top 25.

The index rates clubs based on publicly-available data for dialogue, governance and transparency in the fan engagement process.

Last season Everton announced the formation of the Premier League's first independently elected Fan Advisory Board which has helped to buoy their position. Elsewhere, Arsenal are the only 'big six' club to improve on their score from 2020/21.

The Fan Engagement Index author Kevin Rye said: "The Fan Engagement Index was created as a positive way to make clubs take fan engagement more seriously, with an ambition to place it at the centre of everything they do.

"I'm not convinced we're there yet, as can be seen by too many clubs still not - publicly at least - meeting fairly basic standards of engagement with their fans."

The figures in the new index are for the 2021/22 season - below you can see where the current Premier League clubs rank against one another.

1 . Newcastle United, 20th - 25 points Dialogue - 15, Governance - 10, Transparency - 0

2 . Leeds United, 19th - 30 points Dialogue - 10, Governance - 20, Transparency - 0

3 . Chelsea, 18th - 35 points Dialogue - 20, Governance - 0, Transparency - 15

4 . Tottenham Hotspur, 17th - 45 points Dialogue - 30, Governance - 15, Transparency - 0