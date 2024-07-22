Amadou Onana. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Amadou Onana has left Everton for £50 million

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amadou Onana has sent a message to Everton supporters after completing his departure.

The midfielder has joined Aston Villa for a fee of £50 million plus add-ons. He leaves Goodison Park after two years, having arrived from Lille in August 2022. Onana made 75 appearances for Everton, scoring four goals and helped the club avoid Premier League relegation on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video message to supporters, Onana said: “Hi everyone, it's Amadou here. I just wanted to send you one last personal message because my time at Everton Football Club has come to an end.

“I wanted to thank everyone for the last two years. Not just my team-mates but the kitmen, the physios, the chefs, greenkeepers, player care - everyone at the football club that made me feel comfortable from the get-go. I learned a lot about myself as a man and as a player, I grew a lot. Met unbelievable people, team-mates I know call friends like Idrissa [Gana Gueye], Doucs [Abdoulaye Docuoure] and so on.

“I just wanted to thank everyone for making me feel comfortable and at home. It's been amazing, Goodison nights, Goodison Park itself and last but not least, I wanted to thank the fans for the very warm welcome I received from the very first day I came in. I really felt the love and really appreciate it.

“I just wanted to wish everyone at the club the best for the future for whatever comes next. Toffees, thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his move to Villa, Onana told the club’s website: “It was a bit of everything. There’s a healthy atmosphere here to grow as a player and as a man.

“The team played very attractive football last season with loads of goals and will now be playing in the Champions League. I’ll be playing in the Champions League again and that’s very exciting. We also have a manager that’s one of the best in the business and I think he can take my game to the next level.”