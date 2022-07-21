Adrian Heath is an Everton legend but couldn’t be happier with Minnesota’s shock win.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Heath hailed a ‘special night’ as the Everton legend guided Minnesota United to a shock resounding victory over his former club.

The Toffees suffered a humbling 4-0 pre-season friendly loss to the MLS outfit to bring the curtain down on their tour of America.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard’s side were left shellshocked as they found themselves three goals behind after just 36 minutes before conceding a fourth in the second period.

The performance left Lampard admitting his players have ‘a lot to think about on the plane home’ back to Merseyside.

Heath won two First Division titles, the FA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup during his playing days at Goodison Park between 1981-89.

And he couldn’t be happier with Minnesota’s victory against his former club.

What’s been said

Speaking after the game, Heath said: “Terrific night. I was really pleased with the second group as well considering there were a lot of young guys there, probably the biggest game they have ever played in.

“It's been a really good evening. I wanted us to maintain the current form we've been going in and I thought we were excellent, there was some really good stuff.

“We scored some quality goals, had some good performance - especially with some of the youngster guys - so it's been a really good evening.

“It's a huge part of my life, Everton Football Club. Everyone knows how much the game means to me.