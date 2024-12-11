Richard Dunne has questioned the future of this key Everton player.

Everton are entering a landmark new chapter as the Friedkin Group (TFG) edges closer to the completion of its highly-speculated takeover.

The American firm agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri's majority 94 percent stake back in September and the relevant checks from the Premier League, the FA, and the Financial Conduct Authority have since been taking place. No roadblocks are expected to slow the process down and it has been suggested that TFG could complete the transaction in the week before Christmas.

As this new era prepares to dawn for the Toffees, there have been a number of reports suggesting how Sean Dyche’s side could look in 2025. As things stand, Everton are 15th in the Premier League table on 14 points ahead their looming clash with Arsenal on Saturday. The Blues have just four games left before the new year rolls in and the January transfer window opens for business.

Everton have been assessing their options for potential new signings who can bolster Dyche’s squad and keep them away from the bottom three. They also have decisions to make regarding existing players on their roster.

Jarrad Branthwaite remains one of the Premier League’s most popular targets ahead of 2025. After his standout 2024/24 season, the centre-back was heavily linked with a blockbuster move to Manchester United. The Red Devils, who recorded their worst ever Premier League finish last campaign, were in hot pursuit of the 22-year-old as they prioritising transforming their defence.

Everton priced United and all other rivals out of a move for Branthwaite with their reported £100 million asking price. Despite missing out on signing him during the summer, reports later in the year claimed the Red Devils were still keen on bringing the defender to Old Trafford.

Under new manager Ruben Amorim, United are pushing to improve on last season’s disappointing form. Former Everton and Manchester City star Richard Dunne believes Branthwaite ‘can definitely operate at the top end’ of the table and has discussed whether his future lies with the Toffees or elsewhere.

“From watching him play, obviously Jarrad Branthwaite had that period at PSV, who are a huge club over in Holland, so he's had that experience of playing for a team that is expected to be up the top end of the table,” the pundit told LiverpoolWorld. “I certainly think he can do that no problem — I don’t have any concerns about his ability to play for a club that are expected to win more football games than they lose and challenge for titles.

“I think a few clubs will be looking at him. If Manchester United’s interest has moved on with all of the changes that are happening at the club, then I think a team like Chelsea would definitely be interested in him. I think he has the right kind of profile to play for them and any of the top four clubs.”

Dunne isn’t the first person to suggest Branthwaite as an option for Chelsea. Pat Nevin also recently pondered whether the Everton star could be the ‘final piece of the jigsaw’ for Enzo Maresca’s backline. Chelsea have moved into second in the table, four points behind leaders Liverpool amid their seven-game unbeaten run.

“He's such a good player, left-footed centre back, they don’t come around very often,” Dunne continued. “I do think that there will be a line of clubs trying to sign him. Maybe not so much in January, but I think next summer, Everton will have questions to answer. Can they afford to keep him? Are they ambitious enough to convince him to sign a new contract?”

Richard Dunne was speaking to LiverpoolWorld on behalf of BestBettingSites.co.uk