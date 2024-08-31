Ex-Everton forward warns his former club over Premier League 'possibility'

Getty Images

Everton FC news: The former Man United and Everton attacker is concerned over Sean Dyche’s side.

Louis Saha has issued a warning to Everton about their Premier League campaign after a difficult start.

The ex-Manchester United striker enjoyed a few successful years on Merseyside but the landscape is far different now than it was during his time at the club. Famously, the Frenchman netted after just 25 seconds against Carlo Ancelotti’s Chelsea at Wembley in 2009. However, David Moyes’ side lost out in the FA Cup final after goals from Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard ended their cup dream. They also finished fifth that season.

Fast forward to the present day and Sean Dyche’s side are staring down the barrel of another relegation battle after previously enduring three seasons in a row where they somehow escaped the drop. Interestingly, Everton’s top scorers in that 2008/09 campaign were Tim Cahill and Marouane Fellani with eight goals - and goals remain an issue at Goodison Park.

They were the league’s lowest scorers from open-play last season and there is little confidence in Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Beto to be capable of scoring the goals needed to fire them back up the table. However, seven summer signings have given them more depth than they’ve had for years with Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye, Jesper Lindstrom, Jake O’Brien, Orel Mangala, Jack Harrison and Asmir Begovic represents a positive window.

Two defeats in their opening two games has been difficult to stomach and it has seen the mood shift once again, despite a confidence-boosting 3-0 win in the EFL Cup second round over League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers. When it comes to relegation candidates, it leaves the likes of Ipswich, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Bournemouth, Southampton and Leicester City as potential candidates for the drop - and Saha can’t rule the Toffees out from that list.

Saha believes Everton need to be careful as relegation is a real possibility this season. “Yes, it is a possibility.” He told Betfred. “It’s too early in the season to say for certain, but they definitely have to be careful. They’ve already had two big defeats, not created a lot of chances and not played well.

“They’re going to be judged by how they do against the teams down there fighting for survival and there’s going to be a few games this season where they’ll be backing themselves to get the three points. It’s still very early in the season, so I’m really hoping that they can find their form.”