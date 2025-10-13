Everton and Manchester United face off in an FA Cup semi-final in 2016. | Manchester United via Getty Images

A former Everton star has caused a stir after he was spotted playing in non-league following more than 50 appearances for the Toffees

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ever-present in the Premier League era, Everton have boasted many famous faces in the top flight in recent years. From club legends to stars you may have forgotten even played for the Toffees, former stadium Goodison Park saw it all.

The brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium has seen the beginnings of a revival for David Moyes’ side in recent months, as the likes of August’s Premier League Player of the Month Jack Grealish have inspired a rise up to 8th in the table, cemented by victory over in-form Crystal Palace last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows a largely-forgettable decade for the blue half of Merseyside, as the Toffees fell from European contenders to successive relegation battles until the return of Moyes last season.

A former player, who turned out more than 50 times for the club in the 2010s, has recently been spotted playing non-league football as he makes a surprise return to action after almost five years away from the spotlight.

Darron Gibson spotted in non-league as former Everton midfielder returns to action

Ex-Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson has recently been seen turning out for Wythenshawe FC, who compete in the North West Counties League Premier Division.

The Manchester-based club are in the ninth tier of English football, Step 5 of non-league, and uploaded a video to the club’s TikTok page confirming the signing of Gibson. ‘Anyone spot our new ex-Premier League signing?’, read the caption to the clip. Gibson is spotted in the video wearing the number 4 shirt for his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toffees fans were amongst those quick to spot Gibson, as one user wrote in the comments: “Darron Gibson absolutely loved him at my boyhood club Everton, him and James McCarthy.”

Gibson made 51 Premier League appearances in five years with the Toffees after joining during Moyes’ first spell in January 2012, stepping out 69 times in all competitions and scoring two goals. A league title winner with Man United, Gibson later played for Sunderland but found much of his career blighted by injuries.

Following a spell with Wigan Athletic, he last played professionally for Salford City and retired in 2021 after he suffered a leg break in October 2020. Now, five years on, the 27-cap Republic of Ireland international has made his public return to action in the modesty of non-league.

Gibson’s story after retirement as former Everton star makes return

Four years after retirement, Gibson has made his return to the spotlight following some difficult times off the pitch. The 37-year-old opened up in 2023 about the struggles he faced with addiction to sleeping pills after retirement, stating that at one stage he was taking 12 to 14 pills a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure, which “changed everything” in the player’s words, as he feared for his life if he had not got the help he needed.

Gibson has understandably kept a low profile in recent years as he has worked on his health and personal life, and so to see the former Everton man back on the football pitch is a welcome sight.

It is likely that we may see a lot more of him on Wythenshawe’s social media channels if the veteran continues to turn out for the non-league outfit.