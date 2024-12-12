Richard Dunne has discussed Everton’s immediate future under the leadership of The Friedkin Group.

Former Everton defender Richard Dunne has discussed the immediate future of his former club and what the Friedkin Group takeover could mean on a broader scale. It has been suggested that the American firm will complete its acquisition of Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake before Christmas, setting them up for a new chapter as they head into 2025.

The Toffees have endured several turbulent years both on and off the pitch. With three consecutive relegation battles on their hands and a point deduction following a breach of Premier League profit and sustainability rules, it’s been far from a smooth period for Everton. However, despite the odds stacked against them, they have fought for their survival each time.

The Friedkin Group’s aim is to re-establish Everton in the higher echelons of English football. Multiple changes are expected once the takeover is finalised and in the immediate, questions continue to be asked about Sean Dyche’s future.

The former Burnley boss was appointed in January 2023 following the dismissal of Frank Lampard. His first game in charge was a statement 1-0 win over Arsenal at Goodison Park but since then, he has oversaw a mixed bag of results.

There were murmurs of Dyche’s sacking earlier this season after Everton registered just one win in their first six games in all competitions. The victory in question came against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, which sandwiched between four hugely frustrating and concerning results. The Blues started by shipping seven goals against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur combined, before losing consecutive 2-0 leads against Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

However, despite their initial form, reports claimed there were no plans for Everton to get rid of Dyche. This, of course, may change once the new owners arrive and Dunne believes the end of the season will also mark the end of the manager’s tenure on Merseyside. However, the former Everton and Manchester City believes keeping Dyche on until the season ends would be the right thing for TFG to do.

“I think when new owners come in, it's generally curtains for a manager,” Dunne told LiverpoolWorld: “They normally want someone else to come in. I think at the moment, Sean Dyche is at the right man for Everton. I think what he can do with that squad is going to be more than enough to keep them up.

“So, I think he will finish the season, and that’s what should happen. That would be the sensible thing for the new owners to do.”

Following the postponed Merseyside Derby, Everton will return to action this weekend against Arsenal, to kick off their tough run of fixtures in these final weeks of 2024.

Richard Dunne was speaking to LiverpoolWorld on behalf of BestBettingSites.co.uk