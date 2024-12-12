Is Sean Dyche the man to take Everton forward after this season?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Friedkin Group takeover nears its completion, more in depth discussions are being held regarding the immediate future of Everton. It has been suggested that TFG will acquire Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake the week before Christmas.

A lot of change is on the horizon for the Toffees. With the pending arrival of the new owners and the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium due to open its turnstiles to fans for the 2025/26 season, a new chapter is dawning. Along with these significant changes at Everton, more will likely be triggered in a domino effect, from big decisions regarding player signings and sales, to the manager in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Dyche’s future has been an ongoing topic of conversation among fans and professionals alike recently. It was reported back in September that the club were not considering parting ways with the 53-year-old, despite their lacklustre start to the season.

At the time of this report from TEAMtalk, Everton had won just one of their six opening fixtures in all competitions. The victory came against League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, after conceding seven goals in their first two Premier League games of the season. The Toffees went on to squander back-to-back 2-0 leads against Bournemouth and Aston Villa respectively, but Dyche’s position was not deemed to be in danger.

Everton are now out of the bottom three with a five-point safety net and a game in-hand over their closest rivals after the Merseyside Derby was rescheduled. However, the Blues have a tough run of fixtures coming up that will see them into the new year.

Starting with Arsenal this weekend, Everton will then face Chelsea and Manchester City, before rounding off their 2024 with a Nottingham Forest clash. Former Blues defender Richard Dunne believes Dyche is the right fit for the club and will see out the season as Everton manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the pundit has also suggested that Dyche’s run will come to an end once the season closes. When the 2025/26 campaign begins, it has been mooted that the Blues will feature a new face in the dugout, who will be their fifth manager in four years.

“Long term, new stadium, new ownership, it seems to me that it’s inevitable that they will appoint a new manager in the summer,” Dunne told LiverpoolWorld. “Most owners want a new man to be the face of a project — to be the face of the beginning of a new era and all that stuff. I think between now and then, Sean Dyche should be the one that is given the opportunity to continue to manage Everton in the Premier League.

“Everton have been really inconsistent. They're going to go through periods where they lose five or six games in a row and then they come back, and they pick up a few points and then they lose again. Obviously, the fans want more than that. Moving into a new stadium raises those expectations. As I said, I suspect that the owners will eventually be looking to bring a new manager into the football club.”

Richard Dunne was speaking to LiverpoolWorld on behalf of BestBettingSites.co.uk